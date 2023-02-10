Parler Share
Members of the NBC News Digital union and supporters protest in front of the company's 30 Rock office building in New York City on Thursday. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)
Members of the NBC News Digital union and supporters protest in front of the company's 30 Rock office building in New York City on Thursday. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)

NBC, MSNBC Journalists Walk Off Job as Union Accuses Company of Breaking Law

 By Richard Moorhead  February 10, 2023 at 9:01am
Hundreds of employees of two establishment media organizations aren’t happy with their workplaces.

A Thursday walkout witnessed employees of NBC and MSNBC leave their offices en masse, according to Fox News.

The staffers walked out for 24 hours in protest of layoffs at the Comcast-owned networks, as well as their working conditions, according to Yahoo.

More than 200 employees were slated to participate in the protest before it occurred.

“NBC has repeatedly broken the law, disrespected the rights of its employees, and illegally terminated hard-working union journalists,” the union representing NBC and MSNBC employees said in a Wednesday tweet.

“Enough is enough.”

“Today” reporter Danielle Campoamor was among those who said they would be participating.

The organizers rallied outside of 30 Rock in New York City, NBC’s corporate headquarters.

In another tweet Wednesday, the union took aim at layoffs it said NBC management carried out illegally.

“You have ignored your legal obligations, maintained extreme bargaining positions that deny us the rights that other unionized media colleagues have, and left us without reasonable options,” it said of management.

The organizers were demanding a collective contract that would enshrine employees with protections against termination.

In a statement to Fox News, NBC News criticized the union for its portrayal of the situation.

“We are disappointed by the Newsguild’s continued attempts to misrepresent the facts while we work in good faith with them to reach an agreement.”

The aftermath of the media frenzy surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency has created serious business challenges to the economic model of the establishment media.

For example, CNN’s ratings tanked to their lowest levels in seven years in late 2021, and a corporate takeover has spurred wide-ranging editorial changes at the network.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation