NBC, MSNBC Journalists Walk Off Job as Union Accuses Company of Breaking Law

Hundreds of employees of two establishment media organizations aren’t happy with their workplaces.

A Thursday walkout witnessed employees of NBC and MSNBC leave their offices en masse, according to Fox News.

The staffers walked out for 24 hours in protest of layoffs at the Comcast-owned networks, as well as their working conditions, according to Yahoo.

More than 200 employees were slated to participate in the protest before it occurred.

“NBC has repeatedly broken the law, disrespected the rights of its employees, and illegally terminated hard-working union journalists,” the union representing NBC and MSNBC employees said in a Wednesday tweet.

“Enough is enough.”

Over 200 @NBCNews, @MSNBC, and @TODAYshow journalists are walking off the job tomorrow. NBC has repeatedly broken the law, disrespected the rights of its employees, and illegally terminated hard-working union journalists. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/MMH0RNCD0G — NBC Guild (@nbcnewsguild) February 8, 2023

“Today” reporter Danielle Campoamor was among those who said they would be participating.

It’s all happening! Proud to join my @TODAYshow @NBCNews & @MSNBC colleagues today in a 24-hr work stoppage as we call on management to bargain in good faith & work w/us as we strive to create a work environment everyone deserves. Join us as we rally at 11 am outside 30 Rock! pic.twitter.com/i7lxbtbDRT — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) February 9, 2023

The organizers rallied outside of 30 Rock in New York City, NBC’s corporate headquarters.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 9: NBC News Guild members protest in front of the company’s 30 Rock office building in response to the company’s decision to lay off seven union-covered journalists in January. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/ @GettyImages ) pic.twitter.com/bvauOzqBh9 — David ‘Dee’ Delgado (@NY_PHOTOGRAPHER) February 9, 2023

In another tweet Wednesday, the union took aim at layoffs it said NBC management carried out illegally.

“You have ignored your legal obligations, maintained extreme bargaining positions that deny us the rights that other unionized media colleagues have, and left us without reasonable options,” it said of management.

We sent a letter to @cesarconde_, @CatherineKimNY, @janelleNBC and @libbyleist this morning demanding they reinstate our colleagues and bargain towards a fair contract. We unionized for stability in a precarious industry, and we’re not settling for scraps. pic.twitter.com/8kfaiFZ4tw — NBC Guild (@nbcnewsguild) February 8, 2023

The organizers were demanding a collective contract that would enshrine employees with protections against termination.

In a statement to Fox News, NBC News criticized the union for its portrayal of the situation.

“We are disappointed by the Newsguild’s continued attempts to misrepresent the facts while we work in good faith with them to reach an agreement.”

The aftermath of the media frenzy surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency has created serious business challenges to the economic model of the establishment media.

For example, CNN’s ratings tanked to their lowest levels in seven years in late 2021, and a corporate takeover has spurred wide-ranging editorial changes at the network.

