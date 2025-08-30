NBC News 'Correction' on Trans Catholic School Shooter Report Epitomizes the State of Legacy Media: We 'Used the Wrong Pronoun'

The media has tripped all over itself to let you know that, even though Robin Westman may be a monster who shot little children in a Catholic school Mass, they’ll respect his pronouns by calling him a “her.”

In perhaps the most pusillanimous fealty to wokeness we’ve seen in the wake of the Minneapolis Annunciation Catholic School shooting on Wednesday, NBC News made sure to issue a correction to apologize for calling Westman — born Robert — a him.

“Investigators probing Wednesday’s deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis continue to search for a clear motive to explain why Westman, 23, committed the act of terror,” reads the article, yet another of the “search for motive” pieces from outlets skeptical of the motives he left behind for investigators via videos, a journal, and messages on his guns.

“Westman, who died by suicide after the shooting, was a trans woman and had been a student at Annunciation. Her mother, Mary Grace Westman, had once worked at the school,” NBC News noted.

The article notes that a 2018 police report, heavily redacted, involved a wellness check at a home where Westman lived with his mother.

The report says that Eagan, Minnesota, police “assisted Mendota Heights with a check welfare of a juvenile.” Few details are provided. Both cities are Minneapolis suburbs.

“The name of that juvenile and what exactly prompted police to be summoned to the three-bedroom home on Crane Creek Lane were blacked out in the report,” NBC News reported.

However, the report is the latest sign that mental illness played a significant role in shootings — although it’s unclear whether the state’s laws would have allowed authorities to block Westman from buying guns.

“Minnesota has a red flag law that went into effect in January 2024, allowing family members and others to petition the courts to have guns removed from a person they believe poses a threat to themselves or the community,” NBC News reported.

Do you trust legacy media outlets such as NBC News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (4 Votes) No: 99% (398 Votes)

“The state passed a law in 2023 requiring gun buyers to pass universal background checks and to obtain permits for pistols or semiautomatic military-style assault weapons.”

Never mind the fact that nothing Westman used was a “military-style assault weapon,” a phrase which is a media dog whistle for guns they find scary.

However, there was one correction on the Friday story that was rather loudly appended to the bottom of it.

“CORRECTION (Aug. 29, 2025, 8:05 a.m. ET): A previous version of this article used the wrong pronoun for the shooter. She used female pronouns,” the story reads.

Oh wow, holy hell.@NBCNews actually corrected because they used the wrong pronouns. These propagandists are truly sick and evil. pic.twitter.com/SWorL1YBC7 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 29, 2025

Nor were they the only outlet that was tripping over itself to respect the pronouns of a dead murderer.

NPR clarified comments made by Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar on air regarding the motives of Westman.

“And just a point of clarification, Sen. Klobuchar referenced the shooter as ‘he.’ Although police have identified a suspect, it’s still unclear at this time what that person’s gender is or how they identify,” said interviewer Ailsa Chang after the interview, Fox News reported.

And then there was a New York Times article which said conservatives were “seiz[ing]” on the controversy and creating an “uproar” by pointing out the obvious: that two shootings in two years had involved transgender individuals at Christian schools.

The media is more interested, in other words, in protecting the pronouns of dead murderers than pointing out the obvious about the motive behind the murders. What a shocker.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.