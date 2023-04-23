NBC News Gives Biden the Bad News on How He's Doing as President: 'Not in a Good Place'

To say Joe Biden has been struggling in the polls is putting it mildly, and after running for the White House to replace who he said was the “worst president” in history, he has reached even lower numbers than former President Donald Trump. Now even NBC is ringing the alarm bells over Biden’s rock-bottom numbers.

According to a recent NBC News poll, a mere 1 in 4 Americans believe President Biden should run for re-election, Chuck Todd told his audience on Sunday.

The “Meet the Press” host noted that only 41 percent of the Americans polled approve of Joe Biden.

“Overall, the president’s job rating is not in a good place when you are seeking re-election, sitting at just 41 percent,” Todd said, “driven by the 58 percent of Americans who disapprove of how he is handling the economy right now.”

“Just 30 percent of independents approve of the job Biden is doing overall,” Todd added.

NBC: Just 41% of Americans approve of Biden — “driven by the 58% of Americans who disapprove of how he is handling the economy.” “Just 30% of independents approve of the job Biden is doing.” pic.twitter.com/F1IpVYc84f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2023

These numbers truly are dismal and are giving Democratic challengers hope of eclipsing Biden. The rule in politics has always been that if a sitting official’s approval numbers are less than 50 percent positive, that means he is “underwater.” And candidates who have less than 50 percent approval rarely get re-elected.

The term underwater was derived from the financial term, which is defined as when an investor owes more on an investment (such as property) than the actual value of what the asset is worth.

Do you approve of Biden’s job as president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (7 Votes) No: 99% (945 Votes)

It must be pointed out that Biden has reached lower approval ratings than Trump did when he was in office, meaning that Joe’s numbers have dipped below the man he replaced and the man Joe said was the “worst president America has ever had.”

As he began his segment on Sunday, Todd noted that only 26 percent of those polled said Biden should run for re-election while an incredible 70 percent said he should not.

Those numbers, of course, were overall statistics. But Todd went on to point out that Biden — who continues to avoid the press — doesn’t really even have the support of Democrats.

“Fifty-three percent of 2020 Biden voters say he shouldn’t run; 64 percent of Democrats who voted for Sanders or Warren in the 2020 primaries think he shouldn’t run. And 76 percent of voters under 35 think he shouldn’t run,” Todd said of the Democrats NBC polled.

Todd also said that the top concern voters have is that Joe Biden is too old to serve. “It almost is all about his age and his ability to do the job,” Todd said of why respondents indicated they don’t want Biden to run for a second term.

Biden’s clear mental decline has been a serious issue since day one, and it isn’t just Republican voters who are saying so. In fact, one of Barack Obama’s former White House doctors has warned that Biden’s mental acuity is so bad, he is “going to get people killed.”

Early this year, Dr. Ronny Jackson insisted that, “It’s TERRIFYING for our country that Biden is our commander-in-chief. He doesn’t know where he’s at half the time, and every day he brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia & China. His cognitive decline is going to get people killed!”

It’s TERRIFYING for our country that Biden is our commander-in-chief. He doesn’t know where he’s at half the time, and every day he brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia & China. His cognitive decline is going to get people KILLED!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 25, 2023

NBC isn’t alone in ringing the alarm bells over Biden’s cratering poll numbers. A few weeks ago, CNN also found that 67 percent of those who responded to their early April poll said that Biden does not deserve to be re-elected.

CNN POLL: Less than one third of Americans say Biden deserves to be reelected. “The numbers are beyond sobering for President Biden.” pic.twitter.com/T5Fdbe0XvU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2023

Also, Morning Consult noted that Biden “is underwater in 40 states” as he prepares to announce he is running for re-election.

Another recent poll found that many of Biden’s own voters have been abandoning him and seeking to support other possible entrants in the Democratic primary for 2024.

Indeed, there really aren’t any polls that show Joe Biden in a good position for being re-elected. And as inflation makes every American’s paycheck worth less on a daily basis, as our foreign enemies are increasingly emboldened by this weak president, as millions of illegals flood our borders, as crime soars, and as the value of education sinks, it is clear that Joe Biden simply does not deserve a second term in the White House.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.