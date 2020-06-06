SECTIONS
NBC News Hires Anti-Trump Conspirator as 'National Security & Legal Analyst'

By Erin Coates
Published June 6, 2020 at 1:19pm
Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page made her debut as a national security and legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC on Friday afternoon.

Page appeared on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” with former Mueller probe prosecutor Andrew Weissman, who appears to have been rehired by the network, Fox News reported.

“We’re very happy to welcome to our network Lisa Page, former FBI lawyer who worked as special counsel for Robert Mueller’s legal team,” host Nicolle Wallace said.

“She worked on the Russian government disinformation probe and on the Hillary Clinton email investigation.”

During the segment, Page called on government officials “to take a courageous stand” by speaking out against Trump:

Page is known for text messages she exchanged with former FBI agent Peter Strzok, with whom she was having an affair, according to the Daily Caller.

Do you think the network is staging an attack on Trump by hiring Page?

Strzok also worked on Mueller’s team until he was removed because the text messages showed he had a bias against President Donald Trump.

Page was also dismissed from the team because of the affair.

The text messages were released by the Department of Justice and FBI in 2017.

In June 2018, the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report found the anti-Trump texts between Strzok and Page to be “deeply” troubling.

“We were deeply troubled by text messages sent by Strzok and Page that potentially indicated or created the appearance that investigative decisions were impacted by bias or improper considerations,” the report read.

Further, one particular Strzok text promising Page “we’ll stop” Trump “is not only indicative of a biased state of mind but, even more seriously, implies a willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects,” according to the report.

Page filed a lawsuit in December against the FBI and DOJ for publishing her text messages, saying it was a breach of the Federal Privacy Act.

In her complaint, Page alleged that she had suffered damages because of the disclosure of her and Strzok’s texts, including “permanent loss of earning capacity due to reputational damage,” “attorneys’ fees,” childcare costs and “the cost of therapy to cope with unwanted national media exposure and harassment.”

Page said President Donald Trump was the source of much of the undesired negative attention she received.

She claimed the president has “targeted” her “by name in more than 40 tweets and dozens of interviews, press conferences, and statements from the White House, fueling unwanted media attention that has radically altered her day-to-day life.”

Trump responded to MSNBC’s and NBC News’ newest addition on Twitter:

“You must be kidding??? This is a total disgrace!” he tweeted.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer.
