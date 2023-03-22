Parler Share
Andrea Mitchell on-air
Andrea Mitchell remembering Vaughn Ververs on-air, March 20, 2023. (MSNBC / YouTube video screen shot)

NBC News Mourns the Sudden Death of Top Editor, Leaves Behind Wife and 3 Kids

 By George C. Upper III  March 22, 2023 at 6:59am
Veteran journalist Vaughn Ververs “passed away suddenly” at the age of 54, MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell told her audience Monday.

“For almost 13 years, Vaughn helped shape our political coverage as a top digital editor here in our Washington bureau,” Mitchell said. “He was a veteran reporter whose career included POLITICO and CBS News and the National Journal’s Hotline. He was also Deputy Press Secretary for Pat Buchanan’s presidential campaign.

“Vaughn pioneered a generation of political journalism and he mentored so many young journalists here. He was a devoted husband and father and loved his University of Colorado Buffaloes. Our hearts are with his wife, Lisa, and their three children.

“We all miss him terribly,” she concluded.



Biden Issues First Veto as President - This Is How It Impacts You

According to his obituary, Ververs “passed suddenly March 19, 2023.” We and his wife would have celebrated their 30th anniversary later this year.

Kirk Bado, editor of “Hotline,” called Ververs a “media pioneer beloved by his colleagues, friends and subjects for his sharp news judgment, skilled editing, and kind leadership.”

A number of people on Twitter who said they’d worked with Ververs described him consistently as smart, funny and likable.

66-Year-Old Australian Actor Dead After Being Pulled from the Water Unconscious

No cause of death has been reported. The obituary suggested that those who wished to honor Ververs “please consider contributions in Vaughn’s memory to the American Liver Foundation.”

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
