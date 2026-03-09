NBC News Poll: GOP Dominates Dems on Crime, Immigration – Trump More Popular Than Harris, Newsom

An NBC News poll released on Sunday showed the GOP outperforming Democrats on crime and immigration, and found that voters view Immigration and Customs Enforcement more positively than the Democratic Party.

The poll sampled 1,000 registered voters, with 620 interviewed via cell phone and 309 interviewed through an online survey sent via text message.

The polling was conducted from Feb. 27 to March 3, 2026, with a +/- 3.10 percent margin of error.

“Just 30% of registered voters in the new NBC News poll view the Democratic Party positively, compared to 52% who view it negatively,” an NBC News article about the poll read. “By comparison, 37% of registered voters view the Republican Party positively while 51% view it negatively.”

ICE had a “total positive” rating of 38 percent, beating out the Democrats by eight points.

The poll also showed that President Donald Trump remains more popular than former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, both of whom are Democrats.

The numbers showed Trump holding steady at 41 percent, while Harris and Newsom were at 34 percent and 27 percent, respectively. Newsom has been touted as a top-tier candidate for the Democrats in the 2028 presidential election.

NBC shows AI with worse poll numbers than ICE https://t.co/gvatu6b5HC pic.twitter.com/RnMB5McvnJ — Nick Field (@nick_field90) March 8, 2026

When it came to which party was doing a “better job” on “border security,” Republicans held a 27-point advantage, with 53 percent choosing the GOP while only 26 percent favored Democrats.

The Republican lead on “immigration” wasn’t as large as border security, yet they still maintained a 12-point lead over Democrats, 46 percent to 34 percent.

This represents a rise for Democrats, however, as they were polling at just 29 percent on this issue back in October.

As for “crime,” the data showed Republicans holding a 22-point edge, with 47 percent choosing the GOP and a mere 25 percent going with the Democratic Party.

Republicans are fighting hard to retain control of the House of Representatives in the upcoming November midterms, but the unpredictable nature of military operations in the Middle East has given Democrats a major talking point.

The price of oil had risen well above $100 per barrel in recent days, but began to fall on Monday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This turnaround is likely linked to Trump — and Energy Secretary Chris Wright — publicly addressing energy concerns to calm consumers and help stabilize a speculating market.

“Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday. “ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY! President DJT.”

Don’t listen to the panicans https://t.co/0pbIaSM9f5 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 9, 2026

The commander-in-chief also spoke with the New York Post in a phone interview on Monday, saying, “I have a plan for everything, okay? I have a plan for everything. You’ll be very happy.”

In addition, Wright told “Fox News Sunday” that “the run-up in prices has nothing to do with any shortage of barrels of oil or natural gas.”

“It’s just fear and perception, the unknown, that this could be some long drawn-out crisis, but it won’t be,” he concluded. “Progress is going very fast. The world is abundantly supplied with energy… This is a disruption on the way to a much better place, to end a 47-year war against America.”

