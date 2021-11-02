A South Carolina-based gun manufacturer is cashing in on the hilarious “Let’s Go Brandon” trend, which triggered one establishment media reporter to such a degree that he actually contacted the Secret Service over it.

Palmetto State Armory recently unveiled a “LETSGO-15” stripped lower receiver for the reasonable price of $59.99.

“The “LETSGO-15” lower comes from the most advanced aerospace manufacturing technology and is one of the industry’s finest forged, MIL-SPEC lowers,” a description of the product reds. “This PSA lower is made using our automated manufacturing process. Our multi-million-dollar engineering and manufacturing facilities allow us to produce a product of unequaled quality and value.”

PSA also noted in the item description, “Fire Selector: ‘F@CK!’ (Safe), ‘JOE!’ (Fire), ‘BIDEN!’ (Full-Auto).”

The receiver got a lot of attention online, and it eventually got the attention of NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian, who fear-mongered about the item.

“Gun dealers are marketing weapon parts and ammunition using a right-wing slogan widely understood as code for profanity directed at President Joe Biden,” warned Dilanian, who also mistakenly referred to the AR-15 platform of rifles as an “assault rifle.”

The reporter said he had reached out to Palmetto for comment but was not successful in receiving a response. He then reported he’d contacted the Secret Service by phone.

“A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, which investigates threats against the president, declined to comment,” he wrote.

“Law enforcement officials have said that variations of the AR-15 were used in mass shootings at a Boulder, Colo. supermarket, a Pittsburgh synagogue, Texas church, a Las Vegas concert, a Florida high school and a Connecticut elementary school,” Dilanian also reported.

That line was an apparent attempt by the reporter to make Palmetto’s “Brandon” receiver sound mega-scary.

Naturally, the same media that spent more than four years normalizing violent language against former President Donald Trump and his supporters can’t handle that conservatives are laughing at Biden and that they aren’t resorting to low-brow and dangerous rhetoric to accomplish that. They’re having fun by chanting and by selling T-shirts — and now, lower receivers.

They’re also laughing at media reporters like NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast, who started this entire trend after she heard one of sports’ new trends — chanting “F*** Joe Biden” at major events — in Alabama last month. Stavast, who works for the same company as Dilanian, was at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Oct. 1 when a crowd of racing fans broke out in the FJB chant.

The NBC reporter apparently couldn’t hear well as she interviewed NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown, who’d just won.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.







“As you can hear the chants from the crowd,” Stavast said on camera, Deadline reported. “Let’s go Brandon.”

Whether the reporter actually misheard the audience or was attempting to deceive people into not believing their own ears is up for debate. What isn’t debatable is that everyone who did not vote for sleepy leadership, high gas prices, an open border and a critical supply shortage is now laughing at Biden and his media sycophants in spite of all the misery.

“Let’s Go Brandon” is a less crass middle finger that the alternative to all those who continue to enable Biden and his crumbling presidency. It’s also a peaceful rally cry for change in Washington and not a threat in any way.

Palmetto’s “Brandon” receiver is obviously a novelty item — one meant to elicit laughs from gun lovers and their friends who have something in common: They’re having fun at the expense of the president and the media that started this entire phenomenon.

The establishment media’s reporters spent years dishing it out. Now that Biden’s approval rating is tanking, and they can’t help him on that front, these people are coming unglued. The worst part for Dilanian’s attempt to connect Palmetto’s receiver to some sort of threat is that the Secret Service, according to him, wasn’t even interested in getting back in touch with him to offer a comment.

Everyone knows “Let’s Go Brandon” is a big joke, and it’s at the expense of both NBC and Biden.

