Commentary

NBC Posts Shocking New Details on Paul Pelosi Attack Case - Then They Scrubbed the Entire Thing

 By Randy DeSoto  November 4, 2022 at 2:03pm
In another strange twist to the unfolding narrative regarding the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, NBC deleted a story Friday that aired on “Today,” stating it “did not meet [the network’s] reporting standards.”

NBC’s Miguel Almaguer filed the report in which he stated that when San Francisco police responded to a call about a break-in at the Pelosi residence early last Friday morning, Paul opened the door for them with suspect David DePape nearby.

“When officers arrived here at the Pelosi home exactly a week ago today, they initially didn’t have any idea exactly what was going on. They knew they had a high priority call on their hand. What was unclear what was happening inside the property,” Almaguer said.

When Pelosi answered the door, he “did not immediately declare an emergency or try to leave his home, but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police. It’s unclear if the 82-year-old was already injured or what his mental state was, say sources,” the reporter recounted.

An officer asked if everything was all right. DePape responded, “Everything’s good,” but then proceeded to attack Pelosi, according to court documents.

“Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell responding officers he was in distress is unclear,” Almaguer said.

The journalist included a clip from former FBI officer David Freihon offering, “Fear takes over. Fear freezes people” as a possible explanation.

Almaguer concluded: “We still don’t know exactly what unfolded between Mr. Pelosi and the suspect for the 30 minutes they were alone inside that house before police arrived.”

Is something fishy about this Paul Pelosi case?

NBC took down the story on its site with an editor’s note stating, “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards.”

Of course, the obvious question is what about the story did not meet its reporting standards?

Maybe it was because Almaguer questioned Pelosi’s decision not to leave the home immediately when police arrived.

A recording of the police dispatch message to police said Pelosi described DePape, 42, as a friend, whose name is David.

Pelosi may have just been trying to keep the man who just broke into his house calm.

Pelosi obviously went through a very traumatic experience. DePape allegedly beat him with a hammer and fractured his skull.

Pelosi spent almost a week in the hospital before being released Thursday.

That said, NBC’s response of taking down Almaguer’s story does call to mind “Today” host Savannah Guthrie trying to downplay NBC reporter Dasha Burns’ observations about Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman.

Burns reported that Fetterman didn’t seem to comprehend her when she tried to make small talk with him before an interview.

She also pointed out he needed to use a computer program that captioned her questions during the interview, due to the effect of a stroke he suffered in the spring.

“Other journalists who have also dealt with Fetterman came forward and said they had a different experience,” Guthrie said.

Burns did not back down.

“Yeah, that’s completely fair Savannah, that was their experience, we can only report our own,” she said.

“I will say it’s important to note that according to the campaign itself, our team was first to be in the room with Fetterman for an interview rather than via remote video conference, and myself, my producer and our crew did find that small talk before that captioning was difficult because of those auditory processing issues I mentioned.”

So it’s not clear what NBC’s problem was with Almaguer’s story.

If it is truthful, but NBC just doesn’t like the facts, they should stop calling themselves a news organization and state clearly they are a public relations firm for the Democratic Party.

Randy DeSoto
