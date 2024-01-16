NBC Report Tries to Attack Trump, Just Shows How Panicked the Establishment Really Is

Many people believe the deep state is a faceless, dangerous organization that is orchestrating the downfall of the United States from the background. If there is any truth to this characterization at all, I must believe it has a visible arm as well.

That arm is made up of government figures, establishment media, and left-leaning “public interest groups,” as well as lawmakers who hate former President Donald J. Trump. Many of these names and organizations you know and none of them have any use for facts when it comes to the 45th president of the United States or his potential return to the White House.

As they seemingly work in congruence with the Democratic Party to push the party agenda to collective, profitable ends, they manipulate and scheme, repackaging fact into fiction. They then smother Americans with this fiction and don’t stop until Americans finally believe them or run in the complete opposite direction.

Such is the case in an article published by NBC News, the goal of which was hardly to truthfully educate readers about Trump or his plans for a second term.

With the headline “Fears grow that Trump will use the military in ‘dictatorial ways’ if he returns to the White House,” the aim of the piece was to paint Trump as an uncontrollable dictator, one who is just waiting for a second opportunity to force his will on the U.S. military and the American people beyond what presidential powers allow.

Hardly objective journalism, NBC News basically published a commercial for the re-election of President Joe Biden.

NBC has become the public relations arm and advertising agency of the deep state and the Democratic party. If establishment media outlets like NBC can just convince Americans that Trump is really the terrible guy Democrats want them to believe, it could keep him from winning back the presidency.

But all the article really showed is how panicked the establishment media outlets are at the prospect of a Trump return to the White House.

This is the sentence the article’s entire argument hangs its hat on: “In a new term, many former officials worry that Trump would instead surround himself with loyalists unwilling to say no.”

It implies that those former officials understand the inner workings of the Pentagon intricately, that he isn’t of the mind to listen to counsel, and that he will destroy democracy as we know it.

The authors of the piece base their characterization in totality on self-serving books written and testimony given to Congress by “independent” voices outside the Trump camp who claim they kept Trump in check by cautioning him to be wary of extending his actions beyond what his presidential power allows.

That and 25 cents will get me nothing actually, in the inflationary age of Biden. Might these same people get back on the horn and warn the current president as well? Present conditions across our nation seemingly suggest that Biden has overstepped his presidential powers in an unprecedented way and certainly beyond what Trump ever did.

Ironically, as Trump raises questions about whether he actually can be prosecuted for raising issues with the 2020 election while still acting as president of the United States, NBC News interprets this to mean that the former president intends to rule with an iron fist while enjoying the comfort of absolute immunity. They further claim that Trump will use this understanding to assassinate his political opposition.

Again, using the powers of the presidency against political opponents for political reasons sounds more like how the Biden administration and Democrats work. It is most likely why they could imagine such a devious outcome.

That type of calculated thinking is what has forced Trump to run again and why he has such a big job ahead of him. It is also the reason he remains the favorite among Republican presidential primary candidates, leading the polls currently with 61.4 percent according to RealClear polling.

Conservative Americans see Trump for who he is. As he continues to battle for his own survival against political, civil and criminal persecution, Trump has refused to turn his back on the nation he loves. In turn, Trump’s supporters refuse to turn their backs on him.

Underscoring the horror of Democrats and their allies over the prospect of Trump potentially returning to power, according to the NBC piece, “a loose-knit network of public interest groups and lawmakers is quietly devising plans to try to foil any efforts to expand presidential power, which could include pressuring the military to cater to his political needs.”

All of that is pearl-clutching panic, an attempt to induce fear into the American people of a prospect that has no grounds in reality. Because the American left — the “public interest groups,” the Democratic Party and the establishment media — understands full well that a Trump victory in November would be the ultimate rejection of its goals by the American public.

These people are devising ways to thwart a Trump administration before it begins. They are also seemingly endeavoring to save the hides of those who took part in the destruction of our nation during Biden’s years in the Oval Office. And I must speculate that they are also hoping to prevent the loss of ground they’ve gained as they pushed their agenda forward under Biden.

Plans are already in the works to bring together a like-minded coalition to guess at the worst Trump will do and stop it before he does it. Everything he says and does is being analyzed for clues as to what to expect in an upcoming presidential term and how his opponents can stop it. This takes Trump Derangement Syndrome to a whole new level.

Trump is fully under the microscope, which tells you just how much of a threat the Democrats and deep state see him as being. It’s also evidence of just how likely he is to win the 2024 presidential election in their eyes. Sorta provides a clearer view as to the voter landscape of our nation, now doesn’t it?

Democracy Forward, an organization that sued the Trump administration over 100 times, according to NBC, is also in the fight, next to their friends Protect Democracy. According to NBC, Skye Perryman, president of Democracy Forward, stated that “We are preparing for litigation and preparing to use every tool in the toolbox that our democracy provides to provide the American people an ability to fight back.”

Fight back from what, exactly, I have to ask? Lower gas prices, less inflation, Americans being able to put food on the table without worry, being able to purchase a house, have more money in their pockets to enjoy their lives? What are they fighting back from?

Democrats insist that passing references to political retribution and a humorous comment made by Trump note that his dictatorship will extend through the first day of his new term only, so as to immediately close the border and return to drilling, are cause to sound the alarm.

According to NBC, it has Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut, drafting a new bill supposedly aimed at clarifying the Insurrection Act, limiting the president’s power and tying it to Congress and the courts.

Now they are worried. The damage has already been done. And now they are worried, simply because Trump wants to fix it. The Democrats and deep state aren’t for the American people. They are showing their true face from behind the shadows.

And voters? They see it clearly.

