NBC 'Science' Reporter Can't Manage to Break Down Historic Russian Earthquake Without a Veiled Swipe at Trump

NBC science reporter Evan Bush appeared to take a veiled shot at President Donald Trump and his administration Wednesday while writing about the recent 8.8 magnitude earthquake that caused tsunami waves to hit Hawaii and parts of the west coast.

Thankfully, there was no major death toll, and it turned out the earthquake didn’t cause as much damage as experts initially thought it would.

The NBC article pointed out, however, that it’s always better for people to be safe than sorry.

Yet it was the ending of the piece that seemed particularly political. Bush was quoting Harold Tobin, a professor at the University of Washington.

“This shows the value and importance of NOAA and the USGS in these times where some of these government agencies have come into question,” Tobin said.

He added, “We wouldn’t have had a tsunami warning if it weren’t for NOAA, and the next one could be a closer event. They showed their value.”

These comments are reminiscent of when Democrats rushed to blame Trump’s federal budget cuts for loss of life in Texas during this year’s floods, even though the cuts hadn’t been made yet.

Progressive Democrat and former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner had to buck her own party to point out that the financial cuts liberals were screaming about hadn’t been been implemented yet.

“The GOP’s budget cuts to NOAA are set to take effect at the start of fiscal year 2026, which begins on October 1, 2025,” she wrote on the social media website X. “Anyone making the deaths of the children in Texas about partisan politics is morally bankrupt. Please reflect.”

Why would you end a scientific article by discussing the potential shuttering of a U.S. agency that hasn’t even happened yet?

It’s a purely political shot and was likely put at the very end of the article so that it would stick with the readers.

These tactics are part of a bigger mainstream media attack on Trump’s desire to trim the size of the federal government.

Remember when the bureaucrats went absolutely crazy after he and Elon Musk tackled USAID fraud through the Department of Government Efficiency?

It’s unprofessional to turn a report that seemed to be scientific in nature into a preachy political piece.

In short, it was making a mountain out of a molehill.

Yet this is sadly typical of the media today. They create problems with Trump, the GOP, and conservatives even if there aren’t any.

They print their own opinions as fact and proceed to push it down the public’s throat in an attempt to drum up support for their own biased agenda.

It’s not only disheartening. It’s desperate.

You’d think with the amount of practice the media’s had at slamming Trump, they’d learn to be more subtle when trying to sound fair-minded in a nonpolitical story.

But they simply can’t help themselves. Even when these gripes are masked by other neutral topics, their hatred and anger always seem to shine through.

