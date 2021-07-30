NBC’s airing of the Tokyo Olympics is a complete ratings disaster after a week that has thus far featured “woke” athletes and their protests, one high-profile early exit and the reality that changing viewing habits have decimated the cash cow the games once were.

What have you thought about having the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021 thus far? Have you watched?

I haven’t seen a single second of a single event, and I’m not alone.

Variety reported Thursday that NBCUniversal’s opening night July 23 was down 36 percent from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. A mere 17 million people watched the opening ceremony.

The entertainment publication reported that viewership had steadily improved since the opening events but the increases are nowhere near what NBC had hoped for — or what advertisers wanted.

“[T]he size of the declines from the previous Rio Olympics have unnerved advertisers, who are believed to have invested more than $1.2 billion in the sports extravaganza,” the outlet reported.

It’s so ugly, NBCU is offering disgruntled advertisers extra air time, or “make goods.”

“NBCU and several media agencies have entered into discussions for ‘make goods,’ or ad inventory that is given to sponsors when a program fails to meet its original viewership guarantees,” Variety reported. “Ad buyers have pressed NBCU to give clients unsold Olympics inventory, noting that few other regular-season TV events will draw the consumer impressions that the Olympics do.”

NBCU is hoping that its remedy pleases advertisers, a source close to the network told Variety.

Certainly the fact that fewer people watch traditional TV has played a role in this year’s abysmal viewership, but there certainly are other factors. Might these be a few examples of why people are not interested in the “woke,” fan-less COVID Olympics?

Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado ended her #Olympics floor routine with a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.https://t.co/9ibZyYuz05 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 26, 2021

“We’re on the global stage,” Megan Rapinoe said, “with a collection of incredible athletes from all over the world, who care a lot about what they’re doing here in Tokyo in terms of their sport, and who care a lot about a lot of other things.” https://t.co/z75IZdGnK5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 23, 2021

Team USA’s coach once said ‘we live in a racist country.’ https://t.co/iscwuo9eof — The Western Journal (@WestJournalism) July 30, 2021

Non-binary skateboarder shares gender journey after quitting women’s Olympics team to transition https://t.co/vUSxUN8lM2 — PinkNews (@PinkNews) July 26, 2021

“I feel incredibly proud to say I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.” Gold medal winner Tom Daley says he hopes his performance will inspire young LGBT people to realise “you can achieve anything”. Read more: https://t.co/9b5sr5kcZe pic.twitter.com/XCFyZR5S7A — LBC (@LBC) July 26, 2021

At least 168 out athletes = gayest Olympic Games ever 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/VvuGbnBslz — It Gets Better (@ItGetsBetter) July 26, 2021

The gayest Olympics ever have apparently been pretty gay.

The disaster has been made worse by the fact that top gymnast Simone Biles, the face of the U.S. Olympic team, quit in dramatic fashion and is being celebrated as a hero over it:

JUST IN – Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics team finals at #Olympics due to “mental issue,” the coach says. pic.twitter.com/VekFrDHuqO — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 27, 2021

The pundits all agree: quitting on your teammates in the middle of the Olympics is heroic. pic.twitter.com/gtwpHMtf0f — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 28, 2021

Viewers have quit, too.

If you haven’t heard your friends complain about the leftist spectacle of the “woke” Tokyo Games, it’s probably because they are among the many Americans who aren’t watching.

With so many open cultural Marxists competing for the U.S., do people who love this country even have a dog in the fight?

