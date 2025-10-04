NBC's 'Law & Order SVU' Demonizes ICE with Liberal Rhetoric, Despite Increased Attacks Against Agents

Last Thursday night, NBC used the premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” to push another round of leftist propaganda.

The show depicted Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as villains who obstruct justice rather than protect the public, Newsbusters reported.

The episode, titled “In the Wind,” featured a superintendent named Jorge Ruiz whose testimony was key in a rape trial.

When Ruiz, who was in the U.S. illegally, failed to appear in court, Captain Olivia Benson drove to his building and found an ICE raid taking place.

Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi then suggested that defense attorneys tipped off ICE to sabotage the case.

“So ICE rolls up on my witness’s residence, and we’re all just gonna pretend that this is a coincidence,” Carisi said in court.

The defense attorney fired back, “It won’t fix the fact that your case is based on the word of an illegal, convicted felon.”

Ruiz later portrayed himself as a victim, telling Benson, “I’ve been in this country for 22 years. I got a job. Paid my taxes. I send money back to my family. And I was arrested 15 years ago. But it was for something that I didn’t do.”

Have cable dramas like “Law & Order” finally lost all relevance? Yes No

Benson assured him, “We are going to do everything that we can to protect you.”

The storyline climaxed when ICE agents appeared at the precinct.

Benson ordered Ruiz arrested by the NYPD to shield him from federal custody in the sanctuary city of New York.

“You have been obstructing this operation from the beginning. That is a federal charge. Put your hands behind your back,” an ICE agent told Benson as she was handcuffed.

Later, agents stormed into court to seize Ruiz, only to be scolded by a judge who said, “They are not welcome here.”

By the end, Benson was freed from jail, and her boss secured a “snitch visa” so Ruiz could stay in the U.S. legally, Newsbusters noted.

At no point did the show acknowledge the real work ICE does, including arresting human and drug traffickers, child predators, and violent criminals.

Instead, it turned federal agents into caricatures who think nothing of justice for rape victims.

This is what Americans now expect from Hollywood.

It’s propaganda dressed up as primetime drama, with a dwindling broadcast audience.

It’s why NBC’s long-running program should be called “Crime and Disorder” at this point.

Worst of all, the episode aired at a time when ICE agents are facing real threats and violent attacks in the streets.

Hollywood’s message is clear: immigration officers are the enemy.

The scary part is, while network TV has lost most of its influence, it only takes one unstable viewer to see this kind of trash and act accordingly.

Video above provided by Newsbusters.

