NBC's Paul Pelosi Video Memory-Holed, Clip Mysteriously 'Expires' Hours After Being Uploaded

Americans were shocked last week to hear that Paul Pelosi had been brutally attacked in his San Francisco home by a mentally ill man named David DePape.

But ever since the story broke, getting the facts about what occurred between the two men has been hindered by misinformation and what’s starting to look like a concerted effort to conceal the truth.

During the Friday morning broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” national correspondent Miguel Almaguer reported some startling new information about what allegedly happened after police arrived at the Pelosis’ home.

“Sources familiar with what unfolded in the Pelosi residence” told NBC News, “After a ‘knock and announce,’ the front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi.

“The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or try to leave his home but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police. It’s unclear if the 82-year-old was already injured or what his mental state was, say sources.

“According to court documents, when the officer asked what was going on, [DePape] smiled and said, ‘Everything’s good.’ But instantaneously, a struggle ensued, as police clearly saw David DePape strike Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer. After tackling the suspect, officers rushed to Mr. Pelosi, who was lying in a pool of blood.”

Almaguer told “Today” host Craig Melvin they still don’t know what went on during the 30 minutes Pelosi and DePape were alone inside the home before police arrived.

Then he stated the obvious: “Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell responding officers he was in distress is unclear.”

The report also said the responding officers were not told the home belongs to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Strangely, hours after NBC broke this story, it was retracted. The video was removed from the “Today” website and replaced with the message, “We apologize, this video has expired.”

The network offered no explanation aside from an editor’s note that read, “This piece has been removed from publication because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards.”

That NBC has any standards is news all by itself, but I digress.

Someone clearly wanted this story killed.

All of the misinformation that’s been reported and retracted over the past week would be easily cleared up if police released the body camera footage of the officers who responded to the call, any surveillance video available, and the audio of Pelosi’s 911 call. Unfortunately, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has decided to keep this information private.

This strange incident became our business when Democrats from President Joe Biden to just about every “journalist” in the legacy media assigned responsibility for it to Republicans. They have been portraying DePape as a right-wing conspiracy theorist who was inspired to attack Pelosi by the “violent political rhetoric” of MAGA Republicans. This accusation entitles us to some answers.

One of DePape’s neighbors told independent journalist Michael Shellenberger that this madman leans to the left. In fact, he lived in a house with a Black Lives Matter sign in the window and an LGBT flag in the front. After speaking with other neighbors and acquaintances, Schellenberger concluded DePape was “more in the grip of drug-induced psychosis than ideology-induced fanaticism.”

Attempts to review DePape’s online presence proved futile because this material was removed from the internet shortly after news of the attack broke. Fox News reported, “Facebook disabled DePape’s profile early Friday and declined to answer questions.

“At least two online blogs under DePape’s name are stocked with posts from the years … 2007 and 2022 speaking of ‘censorship,’ ‘Big Brother,’ and pedophiles. One contained calls for violence and antisemitic content. It was not immediately clear that he was responsible for the posts, and San Francisco police did not immediately respond to questions about DePape’s online presence.”

Why not leave this information up if it proves that DePape had been influenced by right-wing rhetoric?

Because it just might prove that Democrats are liars and that rather than the result of right-wing extremism, DePape’s despicable act was just one more of the increasing number of violent crimes that can be attributed to the Democratic Party’s assault on law and order in the U.S.

