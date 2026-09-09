NCAA Receives Official Appeal to Reverse Result of Controversial Western Michigan Vs. Michigan Game

The NCAA says it cannot reverse one of the most controversial decisions in recent college football history — but that’s not stopping the Mid-American Conference from making an appeal on the behalf of Western Michigan University.

The move comes after officials put time back on the clock during Saturday’s game between Western Michigan and the University of Michigan, allowing the powerhouse Ann Arbor school to come back from a 12-7 deficit to win 13-12 on a Hail Mary pass.

The first Hail Mary fell short, however, and it appeared that no time was left on the clock; that meant that the Broncos would have scored a massive upset over the Wolverines.

Michigan was awarded an extra second after this play then the following playing they threw the game winning hail mary pic.twitter.com/JqdI5uA29v — Underdog (@Underdog) September 6, 2026

The officials used the game clock on the field, not the program feed. The Big Ten, of which Michigan is a member, and which is responsible for making the call, said this was the correct protocol and backed up the official decision to give them another shot at it, putting one second back on the clock.

The mind-blowing, controversial Western Michigan-Michigan finish. Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and rules analyst Terry McAulay have the commentary on the stunning scene for NBC. 🏈🦓🎙️ pic.twitter.com/n9YE3OpXde — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 6, 2026

Should the NCAA reverse the result of this game? Yes No

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From the Associated Press:

An NBC replay showed a clock expiring before the ball hit the ground or any player, leading to two days of questions about what clock everyone was looking at. NBC said the next day that its cameras “are not the official arbiter” of game time, that in this case it was the responsibility of the Big Ten. The Big Ten said after the game — and reaffirmed Tuesday — that the call was correct and published a recording of the replay as it was reviewed by officials. The conference said it too used a shot of the game clock in the stadium, which showed 1 second remaining when the ball on the first Michigan pass was touched by WMU’s Micah Davis. Since Davis had just been out of bounds, the clock would stop on such contact.

The MAC initially accepted this explanation. However, in a Tuesday letter, the conference reversed course after “further study and investigation.”

MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher wrote that “it is now evident that replay protocol was not properly followed in determining whether time remained on the game clock at the conclusion of the Western Michigan vs. Michigan football game.

“The established replay protocol requires that the game clock displayed on the program feed be used in determining whether time remained,” the letter continued.

“Instead, the Big Ten Conference replay crew relied upon the clock feed embedded within its replay system. As a result, one second was placed back on the game clock and an additional play was awarded.”

“This was not a judgment regarding the proper amount of time to place on the clock. It was an error in the application of the established replay protocol governing this specific end-of-game timing situation. Had the protocol been properly followed and the program-feed clock been used, no additional play would have been awarded, and Western Michigan would have won the game, 12–7.”

WOW. New statement from MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher that says “replay protocol was nor properly followed” and that the MAC is formally appealing the result of the Michigan-WMU game. pic.twitter.com/fIpTeDY2TS — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 8, 2026

The NCAA responded a few hours later, saying it does not have any protocol in place to overturn the results of a game and that the rulebook merely states that whatever team ends the game with the most points is the winner, barring an off-field disqualification like ineligible players.

“No rule decision may be changed after the ball is next legally snapped, legally free-kicked or the second or fourth periods have ended,” the NCAA Football Rules Book says.

However, while Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood’s second Hail Mary pass may have connected, that impressed voters in the Associated Press college football poll as much as it did the MAC’s commissioner.

After starting the season ranked No. 16, Michigan fell out of the AP Top 25 altogether when the poll was released on Tuesday.

The Western Michigan game was the first under new Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham, who assumed the job after Sherrone Moore was fired due to an arrest for domestic violence against a female staff member with whom he was having an affair.

The Wolverines’ hated rivals, the Ohio State University Buckeyes, were the overwhelming No. 1 consensus pick in the poll. Ohio State faces No. 4 Texas on Saturday, while Michigan plays No. 11 Oklahoma. Western Michigan will have easier competition, facing the Monmouth University Hawks of the second-tier Football Championship Subdivision.

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