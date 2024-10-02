It’s not fair to the hard-working women — emphasis on that last word — in the highly competitive world of collegiate volleyball, but progress sometimes requires sacrifice.

It’s just wild that, in 2024, “progress” involves putting mediocre men into women’s sports.

On Tuesday, the University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team announced that it would not face off with San Jose State University in a scheduled match-up slated for Saturday.

“After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5,” the Tuesday announcement read. “Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming.”

While the school didn’t state why, the 9-4 Cowgirls are almost assuredly eating that loss on Saturday to protest the fact that San Jose State deploys a transgender female, Blaire Fleming.

Fleming, born a male, has been a dominant star in women’s volleyball, helping lead San Jose to a perfect 9-0 record.

Here’s the San Jose state university “women’s” volleyball team. Take a close look at the muscle development of the legs in this picture. Boise State is doing the right thing refusing to play. pic.twitter.com/fk9pH6NRM0 — Justin (@justin323032) September 28, 2024

But that stardom and perfect record have come under intense scrutiny for obvious reasons.

Should Blaire Fleming and other transgender athletes be banned from competing against females? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (674 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

Look, whatever one may think of transgenderism, it’s difficult to make any sort of cogent argument about how it’s fair for men — who are naturally stronger, bigger and faster — to compete with women.

In fact, there’s ample evidence that men facing women in sports is outright dangerous for the latter.

Given all that, how can anyone fault Wyoming for joining two other schools in refusing to play San Jose State?

As OutKick noted, Wyoming now joins Boise State and Southern Utah as institutions of higher learning who actually exhibited higher learning in refusing to acknowledge this sham of a debacle. All three schools willingly ate losses just to (probably) make a statement about men competing in women’s sports.

San Jose State, for its part, is whining about the decision — not exactly a shocker for a school that thinks men can cosplay women via drugs and surgery.

“It is disappointing that our SJSU student athletes, who are in full compliance with NCAA and Mountain West rules and regulations, are being denied opportunities to compete,” the school emailed to OutKick.

“We are committed to supporting our student-athletes through these challenges and in their ability to compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment,” the school added, in a genuine “Sure, Jan”-meme moment.

One prominent figure who supports Wyoming’s decision (and use of language skirting the actual matter)? The Equality State’s Republican governor, Mark Gordon:

I am in full support of the decision by @wyoathletics to forego playing its volleyball match against San Jose State. It is important we stand for integrity and fairness in female athletics. — Governor Mark Gordon (@GovernorGordon) October 1, 2024

“I am in full support of the decision by [the Wyoming volleyball team] to forego playing its volleyball match against San Jose State,” Gordon posted to social media platform X on Tuesday. “It is important we stand for integrity and fairness in female athletics.”

Indeed, it is very important — but that doesn’t make it any more fair.

At the end of the day, it’s utterly indefensible and ridiculous that the lady volleyball players of Wyoming, Boise State and Southern Utah are actively paying a price to denounce delusion. It feels entirely backwards that these (actual) ladies are suffering because a school wants to entertain and glorify gender dysphoria.

And yet, this may be the only way to truly affect change. More and more women need to outright refuse to compete in these sham events allowing men to masquerade as women.

Don’t indulge that nonsense and ignore it for what it isn’t.

It’s absolutely outrageous that these brave women and schools have to eat a technical loss for doing so.

But in the court of public opinion, this is a mighty fine win.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.