Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Neanderthal Thinking? Connecticut Becomes First Blue State to Announce Major Rollback of Lockdown

×
By Garion Frankel
Published March 5, 2021 at 1:42pm
Mewe Share P Share

On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas announced an end to all statewide COVID restrictions, including the mask mandate.

Immediately left-wing politicians and Twitter fear-mongering specialists began to excoriate Abbott for allowing Texans to make their own choices without the presence of government edicts.

TRENDING: McConnell Out? Insiders Drop Bomb, May Not Finish Out Term: Report

Filmmaker Michael Moore even tweeted that “[Texans] don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks.”

Though Moore’s overt argument that Texans should be intentionally deprived of life-saving vaccinations was by far the most evil response to Abbott’s actions, the most important response came from President Joe Biden, who criticized Abbott’s moves — as well as those of Republican Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi (who also chose to end statewide COVID restrictions) — as being examples of “Neanderthal thinking.”

Biden’s likening of Republican governors to extinct, prehistoric hominids is par for the course, but it remains to be seen whether he will carry the same resentment for Democrats who go against his administration’s COVID guidelines.

According to a Thursday tweet by Steven Bognar, the managing editor at NBC New York, “effective March 19 … Connecticut is lifting ALL capacity limits on restaurants, retail, libraries, personal services, indoor recreation, gyms, museums, offices & houses of worship.”

That said, the Hartford Courant reported Thursday that the governor’s order does indicate that some statewide restrictions will remain in place, meaning that it is not a complete reopening.

RELATED: High School Baseball Team Suspended After Daring to Continue 2-Decade Tradition Without Masks

Bars (defined as places that only serve drinks) will remain closed, restaurants will be limited to eight diners per table with an 11 p.m. curfew, large event venues (like stadiums) cannot open until April and theaters are still capped at 50 percent capacity.

For some, pandemic restrictions have become more than a policy choice to combat the virus. As The Battalion explained in August, “instead of being a matter of public health, the mob treats pandemic restrictions like a moral certainty.”

“As such, anything other than strict adherence makes one an undesirable and a danger to society.”

Will more states end COVID restrictions like mask-wearing?

However, as people and businesses continue to suffer — and new vaccines emphasize that there is a clear light at the end of the tunnel — this paradigm may finally be shifting back toward reason.

While Connecticut is not nearly as far along in the reopening process as states like Florida, South Dakota, Texas and Mississippi, Democratic state Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision to allow most public venues at full capacity does indicate that more blue states could be realizing that keeping their economies closed indefinitely is a recipe for disaster.

More states need to follow. It is time for Americans to get back to our lives.

Otherwise, it becomes entirely possible that a whole generation could be scarred for life, permanently fearful of engaging with the world.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Garion Frankel
Contributor, Commentary
Garion Frankel is the senior policy advisor for the Texas Federation of College Republicans. He enjoys and has published articles and academic works on public policy, philosophy and political theory.
Garion Frankel is the senior policy advisor for the Texas Federation of College Republicans. He enjoys and has published articles and academic works on public policy, philosophy and political theory.
Languages Spoken
English, some Spanish







Watch: Suspected Purse-Snatcher Thinks He Had an Easy Score Until This Grandmother Caught Up to Him
Neanderthal Thinking? Connecticut Becomes First Blue State to Announce Major Rollback of Lockdown
Watch: Psaki Ties Herself in Knots Trying to Defend Biden's 'Neanderthal' Comment
GOP Senator Forces All 628 Pages of $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill to Be Read Aloud
It's Happening: Doctor on CNN Suggests Americans Wear Masks Every Winter to Stop the Flu
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×