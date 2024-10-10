Coming on the heels of a massive deli meat recall due to a listeria outbreak, a new warning has been issued as a major meat processor is recalling almost 10 million pounds of its product.

BrucePac is recalling 9,986,245 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products over fears of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service warned.

Earlier this year, Boar’s Head recalled about 7 million pounds of deli meat after a listeria outbreak that left at least 10 people dead and 59 people sickened in an outbreak that affected residents of 19 states, according to The Washington Post. The plant where the contaminated meat was produced has since been closed.

The USDA indicated the latest recall was linked to the BrucePac plant in Durant, Oklahoma. The company lists its headquarters as being in Oregon.

The New York Post said its brands include Urban Bruce and City Grillers.

The USDA said meat and poultry products being recalled were produced between June 19 and Oct. 8.

“These products were shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide then distributed to restaurants and institutions,” the USDA warning said, adding that recalled products have the establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205” near or within the USDA inspection mark.

The agency noted that “some product may be available for use in restaurants, institutions, and other establishments.”

“These other establishments may have used affected meat and poultry in [ready-to-eat] products that may be on store shelves or in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Do you eat BrucePac products? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (3 Votes) No: 99% (200 Votes)

“Restaurants, institutions, and other establishments are urged not to serve or use these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the USDA warned.

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection that eventually determined that the company’s ready-to-eat chicken was the source of listeria.

To date, no illnesses associated with BrucePac products have been reported.

The USDA posted a list of products impacted by the recall.

“Listeria is particularly dangerous as it can survive in refrigerators and freezers, and infected foods may not look, smell or taste different,” Michelle Anstey, a food safety expert from NSF, a public health and safety organization, said, according to Newsweek.

“These foodborne illnesses are dangerous in that they can have severe health impacts on people, including vomiting, diarrhea, fever and, in severe cases, brain infections and blood infections,” Anstey said. “They can be especially dangerous for those who are immunocompromised, including pregnant women, children and older adults.”

Food scientist Dr. Bryan Quoc Le said the Boar’s Head incident “has broken the trust of the consumer,” according to USA Today.

He said that while the company now says its products are fine, there is more to consider when dealing with a company whose products have been recalled.

“It’s not like you flip a coin and everything is OK,” he said. “Company culture policies that were put in place that caused this issue at this plant – who’s to say that might not be the case at other plants? And it may not be listeria, it may not be so serious, but it could be even minor food poisoning.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.