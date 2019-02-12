Nearly 2 Weeks After Alleged Hate Crime, Smollett Hands Over ‘Limited And Redacted’ Phone Records

Actor Jussie Smollett turned over his phone records to the Chicago Police Department 13 days after he claimed he was assaulted on a Chicago street by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Smollett said he was on the phone with his manager when he was attacked, but he initially refused a police request to hand over his phone records, Page Six reported.

While he did provide them Monday, the records were “limited and redacted,” according to WLS.

“We are very appreciative of the victim’s cooperation. However, the records provided do not meet the burden for a criminal investigation as they were limited and heavily redacted. Detectives may be following up with him to request additional data to corroborate the investigative timeline,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, calling the redactions “extreme.”

Police are likely to require more information from Smollett, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Smollett, who is black and openly gay, said the two men shouted racist and homophobic slurs at the actor, before they put a noose around his neck and doused him with a chemical. Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Smollett also claimed the attackers referenced Trump’s MAGA slogan.

Police said standard investigatory procedure requires independent verification of the phone call that allegedly took place during the attack.

“We have no reason to doubt the statements, but for a criminal investigation, we need to independently confirm the phone records,” Guglielmi said.

Police said they have examined surveillance cameras in the area of the alleged attack, but have yet to see any evidence that what Smollett described took place.

However, the cameras did not record every part of Smollett’s walk through the neighborhood where he was attacked.

Smollett’s spokesperson said the actor was the victim in the incident and should be treated as such.

“Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie’s account of what happened that night consistent and credible,” the spokesperson’s statement read.

“Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim. We are continuing to work closely with the Chicago PD and remain confident that they will find Jussie’s attackers and bring them to justice.”

