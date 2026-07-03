Nearly 30% of 'Temporary' Haitian Refugees in The US Own Homes, Data Shows

Nearly 30% of Haitians living in the U.S. on temporary visas are reportedly homeowners after years of extensions.

The ability to purchase a home has been a major concern for young Americans in recent years. Almost 90% of Americans under age 40 say it is harder for them to buy a home than it was for their parents, Pew Research Center reported June 24.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Mullin v. Doe that the White House can cancel foreigners’ Temporary Protected Status on June 25, affecting the over 330,000 TPS-designated Haitians reportedly living in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The DHS Secretary can grant TPS to nations experiencing temporary conditions — like a civil war or natural disaster — that prevent foreigners living in the U.S. from returning to their home-nation safely, according to the DHS. It does not lawfully lead to permanent resident or immigration status.

“Temporary Protected Status is TEMPORARY, not a defacto amnesty program,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin posted Tuesday.

Temporary Protected Status is TEMPORARY, not a defacto amnesty program. Illegal aliens have two choices: 1. Accept a $2,600 stipend, and a flight home to self deport. 2. Face arrest and immediate deportation.https://t.co/BmZMzAoZW6 pic.twitter.com/tA190ZIwO1 — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) June 30, 2026

Approximately 27.1% of Zoomers were homeowners in 2025, Redfin reported in January 2026. Additionally, 38.3% of Zoomers, 42.5% of Gen Xers, and 44.4% of Boomers reportedly bought a home by age 25 as of last year.

Around 28% of Haitian refugees in the U.S. were homeowners in 2023, according to the Center for Migration Studies (CMS), which is roughly 5% higher than CMS’s pre-Biden administration 2017 rate.

The Obama administration initially granted Haitians TPS after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010. Haiti’s TPS was extended multiple times until expiring under the first Trump administration in 2019, The Daily Caller previously reported. The Biden administration redesignated Haiti in 2021 and through February 2026, citing COVID-19, political violence, and another earthquake.

On top of these extensions, each 1% increase in unauthorized immigration increased house prices by 2.2% from early 2021 through early 2024, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported in March 2026.

After a federal judge — and later an appeals court — blocked the Trump administration’s late 2025 decision to end Haiti’s TPS in February 2026, DHS successfully appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

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