A person exits a Kroger grocery store in the Heights district on Oct. 8, 2025, in Houston, Texas.
A person exits a Kroger grocery store in the Heights district on Oct. 8, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Nearly 37 Million Pounds of Frozen Food Recalled After Being Sold Across the Country

 By Bryan Chai  March 6, 2026 at 3:30am
If you’ve got some frozen Asian food in your freezer, you may want to double check it.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a “Class I” recall of Ajinomoto Foods North America products that had been sold across the country under various labels.

In total, an eye-watering 36,987,575 pounds of frozen foods are being recalled.

The USDA noted that “various ready-to-eat (RTE) and NRTE chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and shu mai dumpling products” are included in this recall.

Of note, this is an expansion of an already-existing Ajinomoto recall.

The expanded recall now includes products made between Oct. 21, 2024, and Feb. 26, 2026.

The products were sold under brand names Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and Trader Joe’s.

Given the breadth of those brand names, this recall is particularly concerning. The recalled items were shipped to retailers across the country.

In fact, certain products were also exported to Canada and Mexico.

The issue at hand is a simple — but very dangerous — one. Multiple consumers had complained to the manufacturer that they had found shards of glass in their food.

Upon investigation, it was eventually determined that the carrot source used in the various products was likely what had been contaminated by glass.

Thankfully, the USDA noted that there “have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product.”

Despite that, the USDA also warned that if you have any concerns you may have accidentally ingested glass, you should contact your local healthcare provider.

The recalled products bear the establishment number P-18356, P-18356B, or P-47971 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Additionally, the recalled products have best-by dates that can range from Feb. 28, 2026, to Aug. 19, 2027.

The previous recall had affected nearly 33 million pounds of frozen food, according to KTLA-TV.

