Nearly 400 Islamic Terrorists Convicted for Attacks on Christians in Nigeria

Nearly 400 individuals were convicted on terrorism charges by a federal high court in Nigeria, bringing a measure of accountability to those who have targeted Christians in the nation with violence.

While authorities had charged 508 people, 112 cases were adjourned, two were acquitted, and eight were discharged, resulting in 386 convictions, according to an April 16 report from International Christian Concern.

The group said that the prosecutions came as the United States pressured the Nigerian government to “curb terrorism within its borders and to more effectively protect vulnerable Christian communities caught up in the violence” from Islamic terrorists.

The Associated Press reported that the terrorists were convicted in a mass trial in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

“In total, we brought about 508 cases. Of these 508, we were able to secure 386 convictions,” Nigeria’s attorney general told reporters.

“We have been able to bring justice to them, or bring them to justice. So this is the clear signal that we are sending.”

Many of the terrorists have been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison by the 10-judge panel.

International Christian Concern noted that “Nigeria has faced significant internal violence for years, largely at the hands of terrorist groups and militant Fulani herdsmen.”

The unrest has resulted in tens of thousands being “killed or abducted by these groups, and hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced.”

The terrorists often target rural Christian communities, but Muslim citizens have also been impacted by the violence.

Boko Haram, the most prominent Islamic group carrying out the attacks, was founded in 2002.

There are also splinter groups originating with Boko Haram that target Christians, as well as Muslims who have more broadly been radicalized against believers.

“Often triggered by issues such as conflicts over limited grazing land or water resources, these disputes can quickly take on a religious dimension, leading to violence against religious leaders, houses of worship, and entire communities known for their religious affiliation,” International Christian Concern described.

Boko Haram started its campaign of violence in 2009, and both Christian and Muslim leaders in Nigeria have failed to hold them accountable.

International Christian Concern said that current Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, must address radical Islam.

“Though not the only factor at play — lack of economic opportunity is another — it is a major one that he cannot afford to ignore,” the group said.

“Whether through programs to counter religious extremism or targeted efforts to provide security for vulnerable Christian communities in violence-torn areas, Tinubu can make significant strides toward peace only if he is willing to address the religious tensions at play in his country,” the organization advised.

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