SECTIONS
Culture Politics US News
Print

Nearly 50 Hollywood Actors Threaten To Boycott If ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Bill Becomes Law

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 30, 2019 at 8:39am
Print

Georgia lawmakers Friday turned aside threats from Hollywood celebrities and gave final legislative approval to a bill that would ban most abortions in the state.

One day after the Writers Guild of America threatened that Georgia would pay a steep fiscal price if the anti-abortion “heartbeat” bill wins final approval, a coalition of Hollywood celebrities joined with Alyssa Milano to warn that they, too, will push for the entertainment industry to flee the state if, as is likely, the bill becomes law.

A letter to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has been signed by nearly 50 stars including Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Gabrielle Union, Rosie O’Donnell, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Essence Atkins, Uzo Aduba, Christina Applegate, Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, David Cross, Don Cheadle, Mia Farrow, Colin Hanks, Bradley Whitford and Amber Tamblyn, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

However, if the letter’s goal was to short-circuit the bill, that strategy failed.

On Friday, the George House gave the bill final legislative passage by a 92-78 vote, one vote more than the bare minimum needed to pass.

TRENDING: Breaking: Joe Biden Accused of ‘Inappropriate’ Touching by Former Democratic Politician

Last week, Georgia’s Senate approved the law banning most abortions after six weeks from conception, the time at which a baby’s heart starts to beat. Kemp has indicated he would sign the bill if it cleared the legislature.

But the law has run afoul of what the celebrities will support.

“This dangerous and deeply-flawed bill mimics many others which have already been deemed unconstitutional,” the letter from the Hollywood celebrities read. “As men who identify as small-government conservatives, we remind you that government is never bigger than when it is inside a woman’s body or in her doctor’s office.

“This bill would remove the possibility of women receiving reproductive healthcare before most even know they are pregnant and force many women to undergo unregulated, hidden procedures at great risk to their health.”

Are you glad that Georgia legislators passed this bill?

The letter closed with a clear threat.

“We want to stay in Georgia,” it said. “We want to continue to support the wonderful people, businesses, and communities we have come to love in the Peachtree State. But we will not do so silently, and we will do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law. You have a choice, gentlemen. We pray you make the right one.”

Many on Twitter suggested the actors leave Georgia’s policymaking to Georgians.

RELATED: Georgia House Passes ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Ban, Would Outlaw Most Abortions Statewide

Republican State Rep. Trey Kelley was not intimidated.

“I think it’s sad that some will try to use the movie industry to stop good legislation in Georgia. But with any proposal I do — and I know many members of (the Republican) caucus — weigh the merits of the legislation, they don’t pay attention to what special-interest groups have to say about it,” he said, according to The Journal-Constitution.

State Rep. Ed Setzler, who sponsored the bill in the House, said the bill represented what “commonsense Georgians” were about.

“This bill recognizes the fundamental life of the child in the womb is worthy of legal protection and balances that basic right to life with the very different situations women find themselves in in pregnancies,” he said.

But many Democrats were siding with Hollywood, including Stacey Abrams, who lost the governor’s race to Kemp last year.

Mississippi recently passed a similar bill. “Heartbeat” legislation also has been proposed in Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina and Ohio.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Steve Bannon Reveals the Democratic Ticket with ‘Best Shot’ at Unseating Trump: Harris and O’Rourke
Here’s the List of Stores Walmart Is Quietly Closing Across 8 States
Nearly 50 Hollywood Actors Threaten To Boycott If ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Bill Becomes Law
Breaking: Joe Biden Accused of ‘Inappropriate’ Touching by Former Democratic Politician
Jussie Smollett Could Still Face Federal Charges, Investigation Reportedly Ongoing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×