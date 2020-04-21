Nearly 80 Percent of Americans Support Temporary Ban on Immigration During COVID-19

Almost 80 percent of the American people support a temporary ban on immigration into the country during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to recent polling.

On Monday night, President Donald Trump announced he would be issuing an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the U.S, citing both health and economic reasons.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.

Over 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 business shutdowns began.

On Tuesday morning, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted, “The American people support President @realDonaldTrump’s immigration policy!

“Nearly 80% of Americans agree with temporarily pausing immigration as we confront the coronavirus crisis.”

McEnany included links to two polls conducted earlier this month.

The first was an IPSOS/USA Today survey conducted between April 9 and April 10 showing that 79 percent of Americans said they support a temporary ban on immigration to the U.S.

Additionally, 70 percent said they support grounding all international flights during the pandemic, up from 39 percent last month.

The poll of 1,005 respondents had a credibility interval of plus- or minus-3.5 percentage points.

In a second tweet, McEnany shared a Pew Research poll released last week showing 79 percent percent of those surveyed view the spread of infectious diseases as a “major” international threat.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers have accused Trump of engaging in xenophobia by planning to temporarily suspend immigration.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York tweeted in response, “Xenophobe. In. Chief.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state tweeted, “This is beyond belief. Immigrants have always made America great. Suspending immigration & giving into racism & xenophobia won’t solve our problems.”

“Instead it will have a catastrophic impact on our health care, food supply & the systems we are relying upon during this crisis,” she added.

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona offered his support for the temporary ban, tweeting, “Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! All immigration to the United States should halt until every American who wants a job has one!”

Over 1 million people were permitted to legally immigrate into U.S. in 2017 and 2018, which is consistent with the level seen under former President Barack Obama.

On Jan. 31, the day Trump announced his travel ban from China into the U.S., Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said at a campaign event in Iowa, “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria [and] xenophobia, hysterical xenophobia, and fear-mongering to lead the way instead of science.”

Earlier this month, Biden told ABC’s “This Week” he agrees with the China travel restrictions, but added he did not believe Trump acted with enough “urgency” during the early months of the pandemic and since.

