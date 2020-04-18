Nearly Every National Women's Group That Condemned Kavanaugh Remains Silent on Biden Allegation

Left-wing women’s groups claim to fight for women’s rights. In reality, they only want to push their leftist agendas.

When Christine Blasey Ford came forward with her unsubstantiated claims of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh, women’s groups like Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the Women’s March and the American Civil Liberties Union were immediately willing to condemn the then-Supreme Court nominee.

Now that soon-to-be Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is facing similar accusations, these organizations are nowhere to be found.

The difference? Attacking Biden hurts them politically.

Back when Democrats were accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault, they had very little real evidence.

Most “he said, she said” cases lack incriminating evidence, but this was particularly true in Ford’s case.

According to Rachel Mitchell, the sex crimes prosecutor brought in by the Senate Judiciary Committee to hear testimony from Kavanaugh and Ford back in 2018, Ford’s case was weak even in a “he said, she said” context.

In a memo sent to all Republican senators, Mitchell voiced this very opinion.

“A ‘he said, she said’ case is incredibly difficult to prove. But this case is even weaker than that,” she wrote.

“Dr. Ford identified other witnesses to the event, and those witnesses either refuted her allegations or failed to corroborate them.”

Regardless of how weak the case was, women’s groups nonetheless went on the offensive against Kavanaugh.

The ACLU felt that Kavanaugh was “not entitled to a seat on the Supreme Court,” yet its silence on the allegations against Biden suggests the group has no problem with the Democrat becoming president.

🗣 Brett Kavanaugh is not entitled to a seat on the Supreme Court. — ACLU (@ACLU) October 1, 2018

Even ahead of Ford’s testimony, the Women’s March Twitter account seemed to presume that she would be telling the truth.

It seems quite odd that they are not offering Biden’s accuser the same benefit of the doubt.

CALL TO ACTION: Dr. Blasey Ford is scheduled to testify before @senjudiciary on 9/27. That same day, survivors will gather at their Senators’ offices across the country for national solidarity speakouts. Find an action near you, or create your own here: https://t.co/AxxQKDmNKS pic.twitter.com/lsdYzrAGtn — Women’s March (@womensmarch) September 23, 2018

Planned Parenthood felt much the same way:

To Dr. Christine Blasey Ford: we believe you, and we thank you. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/UxkP913QDA — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) September 27, 2018

So did NARAL Pro-Choice America:

Brett Kavanaugh, 2015: “To be a good judge, it’s important to have the proper demeanor…To be a good judge, don’t be a jerk.”

Brett Kavanaugh, 2018: ⬇⬇#StopKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/iuibak1TEy — NARAL (@NARAL) October 1, 2018

Now that one of their own is under fire, these organizations are nowhere to be found.

Last April, former Biden staffer Tara Reade came forward to The Union newspaper in Nevada County, California, claiming that Biden inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions.

“He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck,” Reade told the paper. “I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that.”

Almost a year later, Reade further alleged in a podcast interview last month that Biden pinned her against a wall and sexually assaulted her in 1993.

This is not to say that Biden is guilty, or that Kavanaugh is innocent.

The point is that each case should be judged on the merits of the evidence.

No one should be treated differently for political reasons.

Unfortunately for many victims of sexual assault, the very champions that claim to protect them don’t necessarily have their best interests at heart.

They are simply using their pain to further a political agenda.

