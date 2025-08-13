Nearly Two Dozen Arrested by Feds in DC on First Day of Trump Takeover — Suspected Murderer Included

Federal agencies participated in 23 arrests during their first full day of patrolling the streets of Washington, D.C., according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

“On the first big push of FBI supporting @POTUS @realDonaldTrump initiative to make DC safe again, FBI reported 10 arrests with partners,” Patel posted on X.

“These include: -One arrest on a search warrant for a prior murder charge -Multiple unlawful possession of firearms -Multiple outstanding warrants for DUI -One arrest for violation of restraining order,” he wrote.

“These are just a few examples — we are just getting started,” he wrote, noting that 23 people in total were arrested by various federal agencies.

“When you let good cops be cops they can clean up our streets and do it fast. More to come. Your nation’s Capital WILL be safe again,” Patel wrote.

As noted by Newsweek, about 800 National Guard troops arrived in D.C. on Tuesday and were to be deployed on the streets beginning Tuesday night, after Patel’s X post was made. Trump will surge federal agencies and exert federal control for only 30 days.

I just concluded a productive meeting with DC @MayorBowser at the Department of Justice. We agreed that there is nothing more important than keeping residents and tourists in Washington, D.C. safe from deadly crime. At President Trump’s direction, @TheJusticeDept will work… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 12, 2025

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro noted that the long-term solution to D.C.’s crime problem is to reduce youth crime, according to Fox News.

Pirro said in 2024, 29 people under the age of 20 were shot to death in Washington, while so far in 2025 16 people under 20 have been shot to death.

“What this makes clear to me is that there is a whole community that is suffering because of the violent crime in this district, and anyone who wants to tell me that crime is down and that we don’t need an emergency focus on crimes of violence, all they need to do is take a look at this and talk to the loved ones and the family members of these individuals who were shot and killed under the age of 20,” Pirro said.

.@USAttyPirro displays examples of teenage victims shot and killed in D.C. earlier this year: “I am here today to tell you that on behalf of all of these victims — all of these families… that we ARE going to make a difference.” pic.twitter.com/koILjyA9zs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 12, 2025

“I don’t know how many of these cases have been solved, but what I can tell you is, again, it’s guns on the streets. It’s individuals who are not concerned about accountability, who don’t have any reason to fear law enforcement,” she said. “I am here today to tell you that on behalf of all of these victims, all of these families, that they’re going to be accountable, that we are going to make a difference, and that we are going to make sure that law enforcement is focused on these innocent, now silent victims of crime in the district.”

Pirro has said local lawmakers need to step up, as well.

“We need to go after the D.C. Council and their absurd laws. We need to get rid of this concept of ‘no cash bail,’” Pirro said, according to Fox News. “We need to recognize that the people who matter are the law-abiding citizens.”

“[T]he D.C. Council has literally prevented my office from prosecuting anyone who’s 14, 15, 16, 17 years old even if they shoot you with a gun,” she said, according to WTTG.

