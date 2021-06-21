From upholding our constitutional right to keep and bear arms, to addressing the border crisis, Republican governors continue to step up and fix the problems President Joe Biden neglects.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have already stepped up to the plate for their turn at bat against the president, but now it’s Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ turn to take a swing.

“Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico,” Ricketts said in a statement on Saturday.

“The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe,” he added.

Ricketts plans to send over two dozen Nebraska State Patrol Officers to Del Rio, Texas, to assist Texas officers with the crisis on America’s southern border, according to The Washington Examiner.

His actions come in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s employment of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allows states to step in and offer support to each other in the event of a crisis.

The two governors requested that other state leaders offer their hand at assisting those overwhelmed in The Lone Star State and The Grand Canyon State as they work to combat the border crisis.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis already responded to their cries for help and announced his plans to send Florida police to Texas last week, but now it’s Nebraska’s turn to answer the call.

According to the Examiner’s report, “Abbott and Ducey said out-of-state law enforcement officers, as well as their own, will have broader policing authorities and be able to arrest noncitizens who come across the border on trespassing charges and human smuggling charges.”

Yes: 99% (74 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Federal authorities (such as the Border Patrol) are normally the only authorities authorized to make arrests for immigration charges.

However, under the existent state of emergency, the two governors expanded state authorities’ powers.

Meanwhile in Washington, the Biden-Harris regime neglects to appropriately address the border crisis now affectionately — and appropriately — coined the “Biden Border Crisis.”

The administration’s open-border approach and lack of transparency on the state of the subsequent crisis prompted the issues we continue to hear about in spite of their efforts.

Reflecting back to March, we can recall what Texas Sen. Ted Cruz experienced during his attempt to unearth the inhumane conditions immigrants suffered on the Texas border.

Though Cruz and other officials have paid visits to the southern border to witness the crisis for themselves, President Biden and his “border czar” Vice-President Harris have yet to even visit border states since assuming office in January, according to the Daily Journal.

This translates to the American people, law enforcement, state officials and to the migrants themselves as careless, unfitting leadership.

It’s incredible to witness governors exercising their authority to address the problems the Biden administration casts aside.

When our nation’s “leader” fails to adequately lead, we can rest assured that more competent, fitting leaders — leaders like Gov. Ricketts — will step to the plate and take action as needed.

No matter how much the Biden administration attempts to wish away the problems plaguing America’s southern border, a border crisis does exist.

And Republicans are trying to solve it alone.

