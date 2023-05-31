'We Need to Act Fast': Disney+ Green Lights Demonic New Show with Sickest Plot Yet

Disney+ has just given those who take their Christian faith seriously a strikingly poignant reason to cancel the streaming service for good.

Not content with the hundreds of millions it lost on “woke” abominations like “Lightyear” and “Strange World,” the popular streaming platform has apparently championed an even more sinister project.

According to Deadline, Disney+ has “greenlighted” a German original series titled “Pauline” which is centered around a teenage girl who falls in love with and is subsequently impregnated by the devil.

“Pauline follows the eponymous protagonist, an 18-year-old who accidentally becomes pregnant — from a one-night stand. With school stress, the climate crisis and the downfall of society weighing heavily on her mind, something she doesn’t need at all right now is catching feelings, especially not for her one-night stand Lukas, who, as it turns out, is the devil himself,” Deadline reported.

Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann are listed as being the creative minds behind this disturbing series and worked together on the 2019 Netflix series “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).”

That show is commonly referred to as a “coming-of-age” story by many venues including Netflixlife.

“We’re thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story as much as we do and that we’ve now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew,” said Käßbohrer and Murmann in reference to “Pauline.”

It appears these two creators have a demented passion for writing series that pervert what it means to “come of age.”

Furthermore, they most likely know who will likely be consuming this kind of filth once it is picked up by Disney+ for streaming.

According to Statista, 43 percent of users actively consuming Disney+ content as of May 2021 are between the ages of 2 and 17 years old.

Only 8 percent of users are 55 and older.

This signifies a direct shift in the enemy’s plan to target the next generation of children that are often being raised by an electronic babysitting tool now that the majority of American households require two incomes to maintain normalcy under and ever-worsening economy.

MovieGuide, a family-friendly entertainment watchdog site, appears to agree with this sentiment according to Faithwire.

“Lately, Disney’s ‘coming-of-age’ films have been out of touch with what parents want their kids to watch. They often push content with themes around witchcraft, sex, and violence,” Faithwire said.

“Movieguide chairman and founder Ted Baehr, is calling on parents to petition Disney+ to stop the release of ‘Pauline’ on the platform.”

“We can’t let this twisted and disturbing content corrupt our children’s values and beliefs,” Baehr continued and warned, “If released, there will be millions of young viewers who may perceive this twisted and disturbing story as desirable and exciting…The show’s attempt to normalize and even promote demonic association is a blatant attempt to blur the lines of morality and make evil desirable.”

Baehr referenced a petition partnership between MovieGuide and Citizen-go with the goal of stopping the series from premiering now that it has gotten the go-ahead from Disney+ and that “…we need to act fast.”

You can support this petition here.

“We must act now to petition Disney to reconsider their decision to platform this evil show. We need to inform the studios that there are still discerning viewers and parents who won’t allow this content be viewed by our children,” Baeher stated.

Walt Disney would surely be appalled at what his once beloved company has recently stamped his name on.

We are surely seeing spiritual warfare unfold before us and one of the enemy’s most sinister moves is to target our children and how they are raised to perceive evil.

Do your part as a true believer in Christ by either supporting the petition or, at the very least, canceling your Disney+ subscription.

