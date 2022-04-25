It can be difficult, with a Democrat White House and the Democrats controlling both houses of Congress, for a conservative to stay positive about the direction of the American government — particularly given the overwhelming bias of the establishment media and Big Tech.

If you need a bit of cheering up, however, consider the fact that the midterm elections are fast approaching, and Democrats are going apoplectic about their chances in the pages of, of all places, The New York Times.

When the Gray Lady is already throwing in the towel, you know the opposition thinks that a red wave’s a’comin’.

For a bit of encouragement, here are the eight most brutal predictions the Democrats made about themselves in the Friday story, titled “‘It’s Time to Head for the Lifeboats’: Democratic Fatalism Intensifies.”

1. “Are you calling to ask me about our impending doom?”

This was the response of one unnamed Democrat strategist at the beginning of a phone call with the Times. It doesn’t sound like he was kidding, either, given the fact President Joe Biden’s job approval numbers are abysmal; his numbers in the RealClearPolitics polling average as of Monday are 40.8 percent approval and 53.8 percent disapproval, a 13-point gulf.

In Gallup’s poll last week, Biden’s approval rating was lower than all but one president at point in his presidency — and that was Donald Trump.

It’s worth remembering that Trump had basically the entire mainstream media, the Hollywood and entertainment complex and the deep state establishment working overtime to destroy his tenure. Biden has the slavering support of all three, and Americans still don’t like him.

Biden’s 41.3 percent approval rating is lower than other presidents who suffered massive wipeouts in the midterm elections, too — including Bill Clinton in 1994 and Barack Obama in 2010.

2. “The vibes just feel very off.”

That’s Tré Easton, progressive consultant. Indeed they do. We were promised a return to normalcy by Biden, both economically and socially. However, rampant inflation is undercutting any rebound we’ve seen in the job market and the administration is still fighting in court to force people to wear masks on planes, trains and buses. (And we won’t go into the fact the vibes regarding Biden’s mental state also “feel very off.”)

3. “Horrible.” (unnamed)

4. “Debacle.” (unnamed)

Those are two words other Democrats contacted by the Times used “to describe a political environment that has gone from bad to worse over the last three months.

“Many fault the White House for steering President Biden too far to the left as he sought to pass social spending legislation stuffed with progressive priorities. Some see the president as a wounded figure who has failed to establish himself as the unequivocal leader of his fractious party,” the Times reported.

5. “It’s going to be a terrible cycle for Democrats.”

That’s the take of Doug Sosnik, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton. And anyone who worked with Clinton should know terrible when he sees it.

While Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential victory over Jimmy Carter is widely credited with ending the New Deal/Great Society liberal consensus that had dominated American politics since the Great Depression, it was the wipeout “Republican Revolution” loss suffered by Clinton’s Democrats in the 1994 midterms that delivered the coup de grâce.

The elections that year gave the GOP control over both houses of Congress for the first time since 1955.

“Democrats have only a matter of weeks, [Sosnik] said, to try to alter the contours of a race that will largely be determined by factors beyond their control,” the Times reported.

6. “What you’re seeing is people feeling like it’s time to head for the lifeboats rather than trying to steer the ship.”

That’s no less than Robert Gibbs, one of former President Barack Obama’s press secretaries. He was referring to the fact Biden’s party is abandoning ship, be it loudly or quietly.

“One sign of the alarm rippling through the party: Some Democratic politicians have begun creating distance between themselves and the president. Senate candidates are stampeding to break with the administration’s immigration policies, for instance,” the Times reported.

“Other moves are more subtle, such as those of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who quietly removed the president’s name from news releases about federally funded infrastructure projects.”

7. “Most of this is baked.”

That’s Dmitri Mehlhorn, adviser to top Democratic donors. He wasn’t referring to Hunter Biden’s recreational drug use; instead, he was noting that the president’s party usually loses seats during the midterms and that Democrats just have to take the beating.

The thing is, as the Times pointed out, that wasn’t really the feeling going from 2021 into 2022. For instance, Arizona Democrats — emboldened by two straight Senate wins — had wanted to flip the legislature, confident that the state was now purple enough for that to be a reasonable goal. In fact, the Times noted it was “a major target for national party strategists this year.” Instead, state Democrats are now “losing confidence” in that goal, which is a nice way to say they’re abandoning it.

Furthermore, Republicans have been the betting favorites to take both the House and Senate since November, according to Fortune magazine. The House was considered a bit of a fait accompli, but the Senate was trickier. In three swing states — North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania — retiring Republican incumbents mean the party has to shore up support there before trying to unseat Democrat incumbents in places like Arizona, Georgia and Nevada. Bettors think they can, however — and with a president whose approval rating is so low, they have to good reason to think that.

8. “If you’re a district that is Biden plus 12 or less … you need to run like you’re losing.”

That’s Jim Kessler, executive vice president for policy at the center-left think-tank Third Way. To translate that into non-politico speak: If Joe Biden didn’t win a congressional district by 12 points or more in the presidential race, the Democrat in that district needs to run like the Republican opponent is already ahead.

Of course, if you extrapolate this across an entire political map, that doesn’t make the Democratic outlook for the Senate look any better — although the Times pointed out many Democratic strategists “remain hopeful” they’ll keep the upper chamber, “where there’s far more room for candidates to burnish their own independent brands.”

Except the Senate has largely given a rubber-stamp to Biden’s agenda; given the chamber is tied 50-50, the Democrats need every vote to pass spending bills and confirm nominees.

The only two individuals who have offered serious opposition to Biden — Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — aren’t up for election this year. Good luck with that.

Complacency, however, is fatal. Conservatives need to work and organize and above all, vote, to make sure the midterm elections are the victories that are currently being forecast — and even more than that.

Those on the right need to realize this is a once-in-a-generation chance for a transformative strike at the Democrats during the midterms — a resetting of the country’s political alignment on a par with, or even surpassing, the results of 1994.

Even though the decades since that historic year have proven that leftist ideas will return again and flourish — like malevolent weeds — history has shown they can be soundly defeated.

The “Republican Revolution” put the final nail into New Deal-era politics.

In 2022, the right can throw a repeat funeral, this time for Obama-Biden progressivism.

