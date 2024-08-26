Share
You Need to See This: Third Iconic Photo of Trump Campaign Captures Epic Moment as Trump, RFK Jr. Unite

 By Samantha Chang  August 26, 2024 at 7:07am
With four months left in 2024, former President Donald Trump has racked up an impressive year punctuated by three iconic moments that will go down in history.

On Friday, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump, marking a groundbreaking event where the scion of America’s most powerful Democratic dynasty backed a Republican for the Oval Office.

RFK Jr., a lifelong Democrat who ran for president as an independent, is the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy Jr. and the son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

He cited the left’s vicious attacks on free speech, the childhood obesity epidemic and the catastrophic Ukraine war as the reasons why he was endorsing Trump.

These iconic photos capture the indelible significance of a Kennedy endorsing a Republican for the highest office in the land.

Will Trump win back the Oval Office?

Trump’s surprising partnership with Kennedy is the third iconic photo for him in the last year.

The first was the momentous mugshot of the former president taken in August 2023 at the Fulton County jail in Georgia.

Trump’s second unforgettable photo occurred when he defiantly raised his fist and exhorted his supporters to “Fight! Fight! Fight!” immediately after a would-be assassin shot him in the head.

And on Friday, the third tectonic shift occurred when Kennedy endorsed Trump at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona.


While many liberals screeched hysterically over the cross-party alliance, much of social media exploded with celebratory memes and exuberant reactions.

On X, Democrat Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois, hailed the “new coalition led by two men with courage taking on a corrupt political establishment”

He observed: “RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Trump reminds me of the inspirational words his father used to say: ‘Some men see things as they are & ask, ‘Why?’ I dream things that never were and say, ‘Why not?'”

As a reminder, Vice President Kamala Harris has laughably portrayed herself as an agent of change — despite being the incumbent — whose administration has ushered in crushing inflation, daily border invasions, terrifying crime waves and a potential third world war.

With just 10 weeks left until Election Day, the choice has never been clearer: An America First president versus a shapeshifting radical who can’t even articulate any real policies that will improve the lives of everyday Americans.

Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
