You Need to See This: Third Iconic Photo of Trump Campaign Captures Epic Moment as Trump, RFK Jr. Unite

With four months left in 2024, former President Donald Trump has racked up an impressive year punctuated by three iconic moments that will go down in history.

On Friday, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump, marking a groundbreaking event where the scion of America’s most powerful Democratic dynasty backed a Republican for the Oval Office.

RFK Jr., a lifelong Democrat who ran for president as an independent, is the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy Jr. and the son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

He cited the left’s vicious attacks on free speech, the childhood obesity epidemic and the catastrophic Ukraine war as the reasons why he was endorsing Trump.

🚨JUST NOW: RFK Jr joins Trump on stage. Full clip below. Trump said he will establish two new commissions. -One will be an independent commission on assassination attempts to release remaining information on JFK and review Trump’s attempt. -The other will be a panel to… pic.twitter.com/eU0SSGJtt2 — Anna Matson (@AnnaRMatson) August 24, 2024

These iconic photos capture the indelible significance of a Kennedy endorsing a Republican for the highest office in the land.

Trump’s surprising partnership with Kennedy is the third iconic photo for him in the last year.

The first was the momentous mugshot of the former president taken in August 2023 at the Fulton County jail in Georgia.

Trump’s second unforgettable photo occurred when he defiantly raised his fist and exhorted his supporters to “Fight! Fight! Fight!” immediately after a would-be assassin shot him in the head.

And on Friday, the third tectonic shift occurred when Kennedy endorsed Trump at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

ALL TAKEN IN ONE YEAR! 1. Trump gets a mugshot taken of him at Fulton County jail 2. Trump raises his clenched fist while yelling “fight” after getting shot by an assassin 3. Kennedy endorses the Trump campaign as he urges Democrats to join MAGA#Trump2024 #MAGA #Repost pic.twitter.com/dEAUhOwnBy — Red Herald 🇺🇸✝️ (@redheraldnews) August 24, 2024



While many liberals screeched hysterically over the cross-party alliance, much of social media exploded with celebratory memes and exuberant reactions.

On X, Democrat Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois, hailed the “new coalition led by two men with courage taking on a corrupt political establishment”

He observed: “RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Trump reminds me of the inspirational words his father used to say: ‘Some men see things as they are & ask, ‘Why?’ I dream things that never were and say, ‘Why not?'”

RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Trump reminds me of the inspirational words his father used to say: “Some men see things as they are & ask “Why?” I dream things that never were and say “Why not?” A new coalition led by two men with courage taking on a corrupt political establishment. pic.twitter.com/dg2gYWgqNH — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) August 25, 2024

Omg this is incredible. These three united in saving America. The three musketeers. If you support a Trump/Vance/Rfk/Elon/vivek/Carson administration to take down the deep state, I want to follow you. Drop your handles. pic.twitter.com/JQkLfmNuar — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) August 25, 2024

This is the moment the Democrat Party officially collapsed. Donald Trump and RFK Jr. on stage History has been made today. I will never forget this moment for as long as I live Trump just won the Election pic.twitter.com/zhnnxMBnaj — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) August 23, 2024

As a reminder, Vice President Kamala Harris has laughably portrayed herself as an agent of change — despite being the incumbent — whose administration has ushered in crushing inflation, daily border invasions, terrifying crime waves and a potential third world war.

With just 10 weeks left until Election Day, the choice has never been clearer: An America First president versus a shapeshifting radical who can’t even articulate any real policies that will improve the lives of everyday Americans.

