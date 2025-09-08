We Need More Soldiers Like the Army Football Player Who Saved a Man from a Burning Car

A heroic Army college football player, alongside his father, rescued a man trapped in his crashed car in Fort Montgomery, New York, just before the vehicle caught on fire.

Larry Pickett Jr. and Larry Pickett Sr. were recorded dragging the apparently incapacitated man away from his car. The elder Pickett shared the footage on his Facebook page on Aug. 31.

Mere moments later, the tires on the car popped as the vehicle started burning.

Pickett Sr. credited his son, and the Lord Jesus, for the rescue.

“Thank you Jesus that this man will live to see another day! I am so grateful for my son LJ for saving his life!” Pickett Sr. wrote on Facebook.

“Not only is he making an impact in the classroom and on the football field at the United States Military Academy at West Point, but he’s also making a difference in his community!”

Army football player Larry Pickett Jr. saved a man from a burning car HERO pic.twitter.com/07UltagEb1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 1, 2025

Pickett Jr. is indeed a football player for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, which was near the site of the accident, according to ESPN.

“Just after Midnight, I watched in awe as my son, Larry Pickett Jr., ran toward a burning vehicle, ignoring the downed power lines crackling around it. With immense courage, he pulled a man to safety, saving him from a fiery fate,” the proud father continued in his social media post.

“This is more than a display of leadership; it’s a testament to the character West Point is building in him — a readiness to go into the line of fire, not just for his country, but for anyone who needs it,” he added.

“To see that courage and selflessness in action firsthand was truly incredible.”

West Point likewise commended Pickett Jr. for his bravery in a post on X.

We’re proud of the heroic actions taken Saturday night by Cadet Larry Pickett Jr, a second-year cadet & @ArmyWP_Football player, & his father who are seen pulling a driver to safety in a video online taken by the family. Their actions are the embodiment of the @USArmy Values. pic.twitter.com/dlccTMwonT — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (@WestPoint_USMA) September 1, 2025

“We’re proud of the heroic actions taken Saturday night by Cadet Larry Pickett Jr,” the prestigious military academy said, also affirming that the football player was effectively representing Army values.

Army Athletics Director Tom Theodorakis said that Pickett Jr. showed “exactly what we strive to develop” at West Point, including “leadership, courage, and selfless service.”

This is exactly what we strive to develop at @WestPoint_USMA & @GoArmyWestPoint – leadership, courage, and selfless service. Cadet Larry Pickett Jr. and his father exemplify the values we hold dear, stepping up in a moment of crisis to save a life. Proud to see these traits in… https://t.co/6IyMefpkkp — Tom Theodorakis (@TT_Army_AD) September 1, 2025

“Cadet Larry Pickett Jr. and his father exemplify the values we hold dear, stepping up in a moment of crisis to save a life,” he said.

“Proud to see these traits in action, on and off the fields of friendly strife.”

This example of bravery shows exactly what the United States Armed Forces should be seeking to attract and to cultivate.

For far too long, the United States military has focused on meaningless political and social experiments — rather than instilling valor in its service members.

Instead of packing institutions like West Point full of leftist ideologues, our country should be making them the most desirable places possible for young people with a burning zeal for service and self-sacrifice.

Pickett Jr. is clearly one of those people, and for that, he should be saluted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.