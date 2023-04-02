'Needs to Go to Prison': Woman Wants Mother Arrested After 2 of Her Kids Die in Her Care in Less Than 1 Year

Usually, when a person is arrested, family members rally around in support. Not in this case.

Tracey Nix, 65, was charged with aggravated manslaughter in the Nov. 1 death of her granddaughter, Uriel Schock, who was found dead in the back seat of an SUV on a day when Florida temperatures hit the 90s, according to the New York Post.

That came 11 months after the death of her 16-month-old grandson Ezra, who drowned in a pond in December 2021. He had also been in the care of his grandmother at the time of his death.

#Florida: Grandmother Tracey Nix 65 – Charged With Murder After Second Grandchild Left In Her Car Dies – Went To Piano Practice And Left A Child In A Hot Car To Cook To Death – Previously Fell Asleep Toddler Died In Swimming Pool – Parents Saved Money On Babysitters – by Chris… pic.twitter.com/S99PrWwElP — Shaun Train (@ShaunTrain101) April 1, 2023



“If I’m objective — she needs to go to prison. As her daughter, it kills me to say it. As their mother, I demand it. I will fight for them,” Kaila Nix, Tracey Nix’s daughter and the mother of the two dead children, said, according to WFTS-TV.

“I can’t forgive it. Absolutely not. As a father I can’t. I don’t even think I can as a Christian,” said Drew Schock, Kaila Nix’s partner and the father of the children.

“I don’t know if I could do that, because it’s our children and our job as a parent is to protect our children. The guilt that we have as parents that we failed. Because that’s our only job,” he said, according to WTVT-TV.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office complaint affidavit said that on the afternoon Uriel Schock was locked in an SUV, Tracey Nix was practicing the piano, according to WFTS. Kaila Nix had left the child with her mother.

The complaint said that when one of Tracey Nix’s grandsons arrived, “all of a sudden” it “came across her head” that the baby was in the SUV with the windows up. Nun Ney Nix, Tracey’s husband, tried CPR but it was too late.

“To think of the last moments of her life as a mother is gut-wrenching,” Kaila Nix said.

The December 2021 death of their son Ezra led them not to leave their 4-year-old firstborn child with Tracey Nix.

“We were anxious, but I loved my mother and I am a daughter that wanted her mom in her life in some capacity, and in that moment, I thought that I could believe in second chances,” Kaila said. “When I was told that Ezra’s death was an accident, some sliver child part of me, thought, ‘Ok good, I get to keep this mom. This grandmother. This person.’”

The parents said they never saw the incident report saying Tracey fell asleep and were not aware until after Uriel’s death that a charge of child neglect had been prepared in connection with Ezra’s death. But nothing came of it.

“I was told unless I believed that my mom held my son’s head under the water and intentionally killed him, that there is nothing else that they can do about my son’s death,” Kaila Nix said.

On the day her daughter died, Kaila Nix said she thought she was safe.

“Uri was at a restaurant with other people that I knew and trusted, they were in the friend group and were keeping her safe, and I had supervised many, many, many interactions that this point at my house,” she said.

Then a deputy from the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office arrived at her door.

She related the conversation. “‘Your baby is dead.’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry, what? I know Ezra’s dead. Why are you here, like what — what is this?’ ‘No Kaila, your baby is dead,’” she recalled.

“You couldn’t fathom it happening twice. Somebody has to answer for that,” Schock said.

Schock said he is still fighting for his son.

“I want justice for my son. I want justice because he didn’t get that. And now I got to sit here and expose this. That way, I don’t let what happened to my son happen with my daughter. And just get off scot-free because I couldn’t live with that as a parent,” he said.

The attorney representing Tracey Nix said there is a difference between a tragedy and a crime.

“Because somebody dies doesn’t necessarily mean that somebody has to pay.

“This obviously was an accident and the question was — is it culpable negligence?” attorney William Fletcher said.

“Tracey loves her daughter and her son-in-law and all of her children and her grandchildren,” Fletcher said.

Tracey Nix could go to jail for between 12 and 30 years if she is found guilty of the charge against her.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.