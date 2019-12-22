SECTIONS
'Needs to Be Humiliated': De Niro Goes Off About Throwing 'Bag of S***' in Trump's Face

By Jack Davis
Published December 22, 2019 at 4:47am
Actor Robert De Niro exulted Friday about the possibility of the president of the United States being covered in excrement.

De Niro was speaking with filmmaker Michael Moore on Moore’s podcast, as the two Trump-haters chortled about a past comment from De Niro about punching Trump in the face. De Niro said he had not meant that to be a literal act, but Moore expressed a desire to do just that, according to the Washington Examiner.

“It would feel kind of good to punch him. Not hurt him. Just punch him in the face,” said Moore. “Just cathartic.”

De Niro then shared his fantasy of an assault against Trump.

“I’d like to see a bag of s— right in his face. Hit him right in the face like that, and let the picture go all over the world. And that would be the most humiliating thing,” he said.

“He needs to be humiliated. He needs to be confronted, and he needs to be humiliated by whoever his political opponent is,” De Niro said.

He said he wants Trump’s 2020 opponent to tear down Trump.

“The people have to see that. For him to be humiliated,” De Niro said. Later on in the podcast, De Niro called Trump  a “pig” and a “disgrace to the human race.”

Should the Secret Service investigate Robert De Niro’s statements as a threat to the president?

De Niro repeatedly criticized Trump in a recent interview with The New York Times about his new film, “The Irishman.”

He called Trump “a person who, to me, has no morals, no ethics, no sense of right and wrong, is a dirty player.”

De Niro also trashed Trump’s followers.

“Trump has people who follow him who are crazy and want to do crazy things,” De Niro said.

“What we’re doing in film, it’s like a dream. We know it’s not real. There are people who will take anything to be real and that we have no control over. The president is supposed to set an example of trying to do the right thing. Not be a nasty little b—-. Because that’s what he is. He’s a petulant little punk. There’s not one thing that I see in him or his family, not any redeeming qualities. They’re out on the take. It’s like a gangster family,” he said.

De Niro’s comments on Trump drew the attention of many on Twitter.

De Niro was asked if he could play Trump in a movie.

“I wouldn’t want to play him. He’s such an awful person. There’s nothing redeemable about him, and I never say that about any character,” he said. “He has not one speck of redeemability in him. He’s not owed one speck of redeemability.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







