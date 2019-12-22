'Needs to Be Humiliated': De Niro Goes Off About Throwing 'Bag of S***' in Trump's Face

Actor Robert De Niro exulted Friday about the possibility of the president of the United States being covered in excrement.

De Niro was speaking with filmmaker Michael Moore on Moore’s podcast, as the two Trump-haters chortled about a past comment from De Niro about punching Trump in the face. De Niro said he had not meant that to be a literal act, but Moore expressed a desire to do just that, according to the Washington Examiner.

“It would feel kind of good to punch him. Not hurt him. Just punch him in the face,” said Moore. “Just cathartic.”

De Niro then shared his fantasy of an assault against Trump.

“I’d like to see a bag of s— right in his face. Hit him right in the face like that, and let the picture go all over the world. And that would be the most humiliating thing,” he said.

“He needs to be humiliated. He needs to be confronted, and he needs to be humiliated by whoever his political opponent is,” De Niro said.

He said he wants Trump’s 2020 opponent to tear down Trump.

“The people have to see that. For him to be humiliated,” De Niro said. Later on in the podcast, De Niro called Trump a “pig” and a “disgrace to the human race.”

De Niro repeatedly criticized Trump in a recent interview with The New York Times about his new film, “The Irishman.”

He called Trump “a person who, to me, has no morals, no ethics, no sense of right and wrong, is a dirty player.”

De Niro also trashed Trump’s followers.

“Trump has people who follow him who are crazy and want to do crazy things,” De Niro said.

“What we’re doing in film, it’s like a dream. We know it’s not real. There are people who will take anything to be real and that we have no control over. The president is supposed to set an example of trying to do the right thing. Not be a nasty little b—-. Because that’s what he is. He’s a petulant little punk. There’s not one thing that I see in him or his family, not any redeeming qualities. They’re out on the take. It’s like a gangster family,” he said.

De Niro’s comments on Trump drew the attention of many on Twitter.

Shouldn’t inciting violence against a POTUS, any POTUS, land you in jail? When a public figure says he would like to see a violent act vs the POTUS, isn’t that inciting violence? Wasn’t this the claim of the media at every Trump rally? But the same media is lauding DeNiro? — Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) December 21, 2019

Why do I get the feeling that Trump must have stolen a girlfriend from DeNiro, like, decades ago? His personal obsession with him is borderline clinical. — Joel Day (@fanofkfan) December 17, 2019

It’s so obvious that DeNiro has mental health or emotional issues and is projecting everything on to The President. He’s completely obsessed with Donald Trump. Says nothing about Anyone or anything else in the world- He’s in need of help. — Marian Cullen R.N. (@mgc0083) December 21, 2019

De Niro was asked if he could play Trump in a movie.

“I wouldn’t want to play him. He’s such an awful person. There’s nothing redeemable about him, and I never say that about any character,” he said. “He has not one speck of redeemability in him. He’s not owed one speck of redeemability.”

