Neighbor of Slain Idaho Students Comes Forward, Provides Cops with Shocking Detail They Had No Idea About

 By Jack Davis  December 9, 2022 at 10:20am
A new round of confusion is emerging in the quadruple murder case in Idaho, concerning a report that one door to the house where four college students were murdered was open hours after the killing.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho;  junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, were killed on Nov. 13. No suspects have been named.

Fox News reported this week that it was told by a neighbor — whose name was not given — that the front door of the house was what Fox called “wide open” around 8:30 a.m. on the day of the killings.

Fox noted that the door opens onto the first floor, where two occupants of the house were unharmed.

Police have indicated the four students were killed between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Fox News reported that it was told by a police representative “that type of information is part of the investigation and not released.”

But that same day, Moscow Police Chief James Fry offered a different reaction to the media report.

“I’m not even sure where that came from, to be quite honest,” Frye said Thursday while attending the 24,000-person community’s annual Christmas parade, according to the Daily Mail.

Do you believe this crime will ever be solved?

Fry said he could not comment on the accuracy of the report.

“I don’t even know the answer to that one. If I did, I would probably comment on that but I don’t know the answer whether the door was open,” he said.

The Daily Mail’s report said that one current theory is that the murderer entered the house using a sliding glass patio door on the second floor, which is at ground level. The victims had rooms on the second and third floors of the house, which is where their bodies were found.

Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, has said his daughter and Mogen were in the same bed when they were killed, which is believed to be on the third floor. Kernodle and Chapin, who were dating, are believed to have been in the same bed on the second floor, according to the Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, Moscow police said they were seeking information about a white Hyundai Elantra near the scene. On Thursday, police announced that due to a high volume of tips, calls are now being routed to an FBI call center.

The police summary of the events leading up to the murders indicated that everyone living there was back at the house by about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

On Sunday, police said, “the surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up. At 11:58 a.m., a 911 call requested aid for an unconscious person. The call was made from one of the surviving roommates’ cell phones inside the residence. Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before Moscow Police arrived at the location.”

More than 2,600 emailed tips, more than 2,700 phone tips, and 1,000 digital media submissions have been received by the police, Fry has said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation