This Neighborhood's Flash Mob Dance to 'Can't Stop the Feeling' is Spreading Joy All Over the Internet

By Kim Davis
Published April 15, 2020 at 5:42pm
Quarantine orders have brought out the creative side of many families who are slowly but surely tucking in to a new stay-at-home routine.

Neighbors from Rachel Smith LaComb’s block are spreading happiness around the country with a unique flash mob danced in social distance style.

Set to “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake, LaComb’s video featured residents standing outside in their yards and driveways, each taking a few lines of the famous song to choreograph as a family.

“My neighbors are good sports!” LaComb captioned the video, which quickly went viral on social media.

As the video panned down the block, adults, children and even dogs participated in the flash mob, some wearing creative costumes to get into the spirit of things.

A woman did the “sprinkler” dance while a man mowed the lawn behind her. Meanwhile, another family acted out a shark scene inspired by “Jaws.”

A cute family of eight lined up tallest to shortest to throw their arms up in the air and dance as the song’s chorus approached, delighting viewers across America.

“This just brought tears to my eyes! So heartwarming and fun!” one viewer commented on Facebook.

“From the golden retriever dancing to the grandpa mowing the lawn LMAO everybody got into it! What a great neighborhood!” another wrote.

According to Tim LaComb, Rachel’s husband, the family lives in a Provo, Utah, neighborhood.

“Rachel got the whole neighborhood involved in a quarantine dance off,” he wrote. “Love this girl I married and our awesome neighbors.”

Many viewers praised the effort while expressing a longing to be a part of a community where parents and children were engaged with one another and coming up with fun, memorable ways to pass the time.

Other Americans have found uplifting ways to spread joy during the coronavirus pandemic, including a 93-year-old woman who went viral for her handwritten signs requesting her favorite beverage to tide her through the days.

An 11-year-old boy has been playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on his trumpet daily to lift his neighbor’s spirits, telling his parents he wanted to spread hope to those who could hear.

We know that quarantine orders will not last forever, but the memories these neighbors made together will last for a long time to come.

Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







