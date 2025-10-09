Neighbors 'In Shock' After Four Dead Bodies Found Inside San Francisco Home

A Northern California neighborhood has been rocked after four dead bodies were found — and under “suspicious” circumstances.

According to local ABC affiliate KGO-TV, four people were found dead in a San Francisco home on Wednesday afternoon.

Perhaps most disturbingly/tragically, two of the victims are reportedly children.

“Police called the deaths suspicious and a ‘criminal action,’ but this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no general threat to the public,” KGO added in a somewhat disturbing factoid.

While local authorities didn’t provide specifics, they did confirm that crimes had been committed in that house.

Ominously, police also wouldn’t rule out that one of the four bodies found in the home was the assailant.

In line with that ominous tidbit, sources told local Fox affiliate KTVU-TV that this is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, though local authorities claim they are only investigating this as suspicious deaths.

Perhaps tellingly, the police department’s homicide unit is leading the investigation, despite it not being classified as a homicide yet.

Nearby locals were devastated, according to KGO.

“I was just coming back from school, and I heard it from my mom and you know, my heart dropped,” one person, identified as a neighbor, told the outlet.

“I don’t have the words right now; I’m in a bit of shock. We are in shock, it’s a tragedy, and we’re thinking about the family. We are processing the information right now,” another neighbor, identified as Belinda Hanart, said.

Hanart and her family are also neighbors of the house in question, and actually offered some insight into the slain group, which she identified as a “family.”

(Police and outlets appeared hesitant to confirm whether or not all 4 dead bodies were family members.)

“Our bedroom is on their side, and we have two dogs,” Hanart told KGO. “There was no noise, nothing, and I think it was the most disturbing part, we didn’t hear anything. Nothing. We knew it was a family of four with two girls. The older one was probably 12 to 13 years old and a dog, and it was a very normal family with a normal family routine.”

Hanart added that, while she wasn’t especially close with this family, she felt that they were “just like us.”

“We heard them more than we saw them, and it was just normal family life, like kids in the garden trying to get the dog inside, and having barbecue for summer nights, that’s it, just like us,” she said.

Names of the victims had still not been publicized at the time of publication.

