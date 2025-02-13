Neil deGrasse Tyson Proves Himself a Clown After Smug Post Targeting Christians Backfires

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasee Tyson thought the Monday morning after the Super Bowl was an ideal time to mock Christians, but he ended up looking like a clown.

After the Philadelphia Eagles one-sided victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, several players for the Eagles attributed their success to God.

Tyson could not tolerate hearing this and let his millions of followers on the social media platform X know it.

Curious that talented athletes frequently credit God when they win, but we rarely see them blame God when they lose. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 10, 2025

“Curious that talented athletes frequently credit God when they win, but we rarely see them blame God when they lose,” he wrote.

Tyson — who is not a Christian — struggled with a concept that your average Sunday school teacher could explain.

As a Christian, you give glory to God but admit your faults as a sinner, knowing misfortune is your own doing.

His replies soon filled with responses from anyone willing to help him understand.

Because God does no wrong. Your missteps are all on you. Really not that complex. — Dr. Chaffs (@DrChaffs) February 10, 2025

One user put it in plain language: “God does no wrong. Your missteps are all on you,” adding, “Really not that complex.”

Another tried to reframe Tyson’s remark, hoping this would provide some clarity.

So what you’re saying is “religious people thank a power greater than themselves for their success but take responsibility for their failures themselves.” You’re describing humility. — LIZZY💥 (@LizzyStarrrdust) February 10, 2025

“So what you’re saying is, ‘religious people thank a power great than themselves for their success but take responsibility for their failures themselves.’ You’re describing humility,” the user wrote, trying to breakdown this idea for him.

A third user hilariously mocked Tyson, applying his logic to a coach and team.

Curious that effective leaders frequently credit their team when they win, but we rarely see them blame their team when they lose. Therefore, teams don’t actually exist. QED says the Atrophysicist. — Expedition Exchange (@ExpeditionExch1) February 13, 2025

“Curious that effective leaders frequently credit their team when they win, but we rarely see them blame their team when they lose. Therefore, teams don’t actually exist,” the post read.

Despite being an astrophysicist, Tyson couldn’t comprehend that people give glory to God when good things happen but — being imperfect and sinful — the fault is on us when we make mistakes or fail.

Tyson thinks he’s the smartest person in the room, but he received a reality check echoing Romans 1:22 – “Claiming to be wise, they became fools.”

Attacking Christians is his means of self-affirmation.

A more compelling question than Tyson’s would be: Why are Christians the ones who must endure scorn when speaking up about their God?

That’s the right question to ask after Sunday.

