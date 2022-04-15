Jim Bulger, the nephew of infamous Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger, played a key role in many of Hunter Biden’s ventures in China, Fox News reported Thursday.

The outlet said it had accessed and reviewed several emails that revealed the extent of Jim Bulger’s involvement in the Chinese business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son.

Bulger was the chairman of the firm Thornton Group LLC, which is based in Boston, according to the report. Thornton worked with Hunter Biden’s firm Rosemont Seneca to establish a joint venture called BHR Partners with Chinese investment company Bohai capital.

Bank of China Limited controls BHR Partners, according to Fox News.

One email Fox News accessed from Jan. 27, 2014, with the subject line “Meeting with Chinese Ambassador,” recommended that Hunter, Bulger and Rosemont Seneca co-founder Devon Archer approach the Chinese ambassador to the United States to discuss “the fund.”

According to the outlet, Bulger then forwarded an email from Mike Leonard of Thornton Group that said a “US Embassy staffer met with the former CEO of the Bahai Fund in 2008 and wrote up a report on the meeting.”

According to Fox News, Bulger wrote that it was “pretty interesting that someone at the Embassy in Beijing would be interested in what the domestic Bohai PE Fund was up to.”

“Thought you guys should see this,” he wrote. “I still believe a meeting early next week with the Ambassador if possible would be best, hope this has not caused [too] much of an a** ache.”

The outlet reported that it was unclear whether Hunter Biden, Bulger, Archer and the Chinese ambassador met at a time when Joe Biden was vice president of the United States.

“Gentlemen, during the weekly BHR call last night Lindsay informed the whole China team excluding Jonathan about the message you both conveyed during the morning call with Lindsay,” Bulger wrote in another email, according to Fox News.

“She was very clear to all on the phone that the signing of an investment contract with Gouxin or BOC or PICC is task number 1,” the email said.

According to the outlet, “BOC” possibly refers to the Bank of China and “PICC” most likely refers to the People’s Insurance Company of China.

In the email, Bulger said he was asked to discuss “the need for a contracted Chinese anchor investor,” Fox News reported.

Furthermore, he suggested that Biden and Archer discuss “high level research” with another Thornton associate, Mike Leonard, on the “KAZ/Sino energy business.”

According to Fox News, emails indicate that Hunter knew of the criminal history of Bulger’s uncle.

Whitey Bulger had a long criminal history and eventually became the head of the Irish Mob in Boston, according to the Mob Museum.

He operated in that role from the 1970s to the 1990s and also was an FBI informant.

He fled Boston in 1994 when several of his associates were arrested and became one of the country’s most-wanted fugitives.

However, in 2011, authorities captured him, and in 2013 he received a life sentence for 11 killings.

He died in prison on Oct. 30, 2018.

News of the Bulger connection comes amid increased scrutiny of Hunter Biden’s business dealings and other revelations from a laptop he abandoned in a Delaware repair shop.

