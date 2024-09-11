Share
'Nervous' Trends on Social Media as Kamala Harris Starts Debate with Shaky Answer

 By Randy DeSoto  September 10, 2024 at 6:38pm
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared and sounded nervous responding to the opening question of presidential debate Tuesday night with former President Donald Trump.

In fact, “nervous” trended on social media.

“She sounds so nervous Not confident at all,” conservative commentator Jack Posobiec posted.

It was evident from the moment she came on stage and went over to shake Trump’s hand, introducing herself as Kamala Harris.

The first question from ABC News moderator David Muir to Harris was, “Do you believe Americans are better off than they were four years ago?”

Her first words were, “I was raised as a middle class kid,” which did not answer the question.

Harris’ voice sounded shaky as she launched into talking about creating an “opportunity economy.”

The vice president then went into wanting to increase the child tax credit.

None of this addressed Muir’s question about whether Americans are better off now than before she took office.

By contrast Trump sounded calm and collected as he argued his economic policies worked, and the current administration’s have not.

“We’ve had inflation, which is really known as a country buster” under the Biden-Harris administration, Trump said.

He also cited the border crisis, as some that has made American worse.

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
