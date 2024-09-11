'Nervous' Trends on Social Media as Kamala Harris Starts Debate with Shaky Answer

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared and sounded nervous responding to the opening question of presidential debate Tuesday night with former President Donald Trump.

In fact, “nervous” trended on social media.

“She sounds so nervous Not confident at all,” conservative commentator Jack Posobiec posted.

She sounds so nervous Not confident at all — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2024

It was evident from the moment she came on stage and went over to shake Trump’s hand, introducing herself as Kamala Harris.

OMG KAMALA HARRIS LOOKS EXTREMELY NERVOUS‼️ pic.twitter.com/4UEm8NTW7m — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) September 11, 2024

The first question from ABC News moderator David Muir to Harris was, “Do you believe Americans are better off than they were four years ago?”

WHY IS KAMALA HARRIS DODGING THE QUESTION?!? Muir: “Do you believe that Americans are better off than they were four years ago.” Kamala: “I was raised as a middle class kid…” pic.twitter.com/mGOHGNzuk5 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) September 11, 2024

Her first words were, “I was raised as a middle class kid,” which did not answer the question.

Harris’ voice sounded shaky as she launched into talking about creating an “opportunity economy.”

The vice president then went into wanting to increase the child tax credit.

None of this addressed Muir’s question about whether Americans are better off now than before she took office.

By contrast Trump sounded calm and collected as he argued his economic policies worked, and the current administration’s have not.

“We’ve had inflation, which is really known as a country buster” under the Biden-Harris administration, Trump said.

He also cited the border crisis, as some that has made American worse.

