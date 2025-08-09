Netanyahu Announces Israel's Plan for Gaza: Not Occupation, Freedom

A day after saying Israel will take control of Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said long-term occupation is not in the cards.

“We are not going to occupy Gaza – we are going to free Gaza from Hamas,” Netanyahu posted on X.

“Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization. This will help free our hostages and ensure Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future,” he wrote.

We are not going to occupy Gaza – we are going to free Gaza from Hamas. Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization. This will help free… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 8, 2025

During a Thursday interview, when asked if Israel planned to take control of all of Gaza, the prime minister responded, “We intend to.”

Netanyahu explained the purpose will be to ensure Israel’s security by removing the terrorist group Hamas then pass it to civilian governance “that is not Hamas and not anyone advocating the destruction of Israel.”

That was followed by an Israel Security Cabinet decision to send the military into Gaza City, as noted by The New York Times.

Althouh howls of outrage have greeted Israel’s decision, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel “is determined to achieve the goals of the war,” according to NBC.

The goals include “the complete defeat of Hamas, creating the conditions for the return of all the hostages, and ensuring the safety of Israeli communities through a strong and comprehensive security zone in Gaza,” Katz said.

“Countries around the world that condemn and threaten sanctions will not weaken our resolve. The days when Jews did not defend themselves are over,” Katz said.

A report in the Times of Israel indicated that Israel’s plans have led to a flurry of talks to reach a deal that would lead to a cease-fire and the release of the hostages who remain after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of Israelis at the hands of Hamas.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff was meeting with a Qatari official to revive talks that sought to end the war in Gaza..

The deal on the table includes an end to the war, a complete Israeli withdrawal, demilitarization of Hamas and the exile of its military leaders and a new government to run Gaza.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio effectively blames French President Emmanuel Macron for the collapse of Gaza ceasefire talks. The moment Macron announced his intention to recognize a Palestinian state, Hamas hardened its impossible demands.

(Israel Today) pic.twitter.com/rJxFHGrmG1 — Sarah Malcangi (@MalcangiSarah) August 9, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubo said Friday that Hamas has been less and less willing to talk after French leader Emanual Macron announced France wants to recognize a Palestinian state.

“Talks with Hamas fell apart on the day Macron made the unilateral decision that he’s going to recognize the Palestinian state,” Rubio said.

“And then you have other people come forward, other countries say, ‘well, if there is not a ceasefire by September, we’re going to recognize a Palestinian state.’ If I’m Hamas, I’d basically conclude, let’s not do a ceasefire… because we can be rewarded, we can claim it as a victory,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.