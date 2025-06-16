Share
News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a news conference in Jerusalem on May 25.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a news conference in Jerusalem on May 25. (Ronen Zvulun - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Netanyahu Claims to Know Who Was Really Behind Trump Assassination Attempts

 By Jack Davis  June 16, 2025 at 7:06am
Share

Iran has tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Sunday.

Netanyahu was interviewed by Fox News host Bret Baier after Israel launched a pre-emptive strike on Iran’s nuclear program, leading to Iran firing missiles at Israel as Israel targeted sites across Iran.

“These people who chant, ‘Death to America,’ tried to assassinate President Trump twice, killed 241 of your Marines in Beirut, killed and injured thousands of American soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, tried to bomb a restaurant in Washington, D.C., chanted ‘Death to America,’ burned the American flag,” Netanyahu said in a video posted to YouTube, “do you want these people to have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to your cities?

“We’re defending ourselves, but we’re also defending the world.”



Baier focused on the comment about Trump

“You just said, Iran tried to assassinate President Trump twice. Do you have intel that the assassination attempts on President Trump were directly from Iran?” he said.

“Through proxies, yes. Through their intel, yes,” Netanyahu said.

“They want to kill him. Look, he is enemy number one. He is a decisive leader.

Do you believe Iran was behind the Trump assassination attempts?

“He never took the path others took to try to bargain with them in a way that is weak, giving them basically a pathway to enrich uranium, which means a pathway to the bomb. Padding it with billions and billions of dollars.

“He took up this fake agreement and basically tore it up. He killed Qasem Soleimani. He made it very clear, including now: You cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich. He has been very forceful, so for them, he is enemy number one,” Netanyahu explained.

Netanyahu said that to Iran, Trump is the most important target.

“They also tried to kill me, but I am his junior partner. They understand President Trump is a great threat to Iran’s plans to weaponize nuclear weapons and use them,” he said.

Trump was shot in July 2024 during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot dead by a sniper after wounding Trump in the ear.

Related:
ICE Steps In After Trump Assassination Threat, 9-Time Illegal Immigrant Caught

In September, Ryan Routh was arrested in Florida after a Secret Service agent spotted a man with a gun on the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Routh has been charged with planning to assassinate Trump.

Also in September, while Trump was campaigning for president, his campaign was warned that Iran was working behind the scenes to have Trump assassinated, according to The Guardian.

At the time, Steven Cheung, then a representative of the Trump campaign, said the campaign received a briefing about “real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate [Trump] in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States.”

In November, the Department of Justice alleged that Farhad Shakeri, 51, was contacted by Iran to facilitate Trump’s assassination. Shakeri was in Iran at the time the allegations were made, according to CNN.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Sends Command to ICE Agents in Truth Social Post: 'ICE Officers Are Herewith Ordered...'
Netanyahu Claims to Know Who Was Really Behind Trump Assassination Attempts
Not Even Hiding It: 148 Democrats Go Against Barring Non-Citizens from Voting
New AQAP Leader Tries to Mobilize Muslim Americans to Assassinate Trump and His Cabinet: Sick Video
5 In a Row! GOP Extends Key Win Streak Over Dems in Annual Tradition
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation