Netanyahu Claims to Know Who Was Really Behind Trump Assassination Attempts

Iran has tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Sunday.

Netanyahu was interviewed by Fox News host Bret Baier after Israel launched a pre-emptive strike on Iran’s nuclear program, leading to Iran firing missiles at Israel as Israel targeted sites across Iran.

“These people who chant, ‘Death to America,’ tried to assassinate President Trump twice, killed 241 of your Marines in Beirut, killed and injured thousands of American soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, tried to bomb a restaurant in Washington, D.C., chanted ‘Death to America,’ burned the American flag,” Netanyahu said in a video posted to YouTube, “do you want these people to have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to your cities?

“We’re defending ourselves, but we’re also defending the world.”







Baier focused on the comment about Trump

“You just said, Iran tried to assassinate President Trump twice. Do you have intel that the assassination attempts on President Trump were directly from Iran?” he said.

“Through proxies, yes. Through their intel, yes,” Netanyahu said.

“They want to kill him. Look, he is enemy number one. He is a decisive leader.

“He never took the path others took to try to bargain with them in a way that is weak, giving them basically a pathway to enrich uranium, which means a pathway to the bomb. Padding it with billions and billions of dollars.

“He took up this fake agreement and basically tore it up. He killed Qasem Soleimani. He made it very clear, including now: You cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich. He has been very forceful, so for them, he is enemy number one,” Netanyahu explained.

Netanyahu said that to Iran, Trump is the most important target.

“They also tried to kill me, but I am his junior partner. They understand President Trump is a great threat to Iran’s plans to weaponize nuclear weapons and use them,” he said.

Trump was shot in July 2024 during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot dead by a sniper after wounding Trump in the ear.

In September, Ryan Routh was arrested in Florida after a Secret Service agent spotted a man with a gun on the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Routh has been charged with planning to assassinate Trump.

Also in September, while Trump was campaigning for president, his campaign was warned that Iran was working behind the scenes to have Trump assassinated, according to The Guardian.

At the time, Steven Cheung, then a representative of the Trump campaign, said the campaign received a briefing about “real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate [Trump] in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States.”

In November, the Department of Justice alleged that Farhad Shakeri, 51, was contacted by Iran to facilitate Trump’s assassination. Shakeri was in Iran at the time the allegations were made, according to CNN.

