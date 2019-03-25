Rocket Strike Cuts Netanyahu Trip Short

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was cutting his trip to the U.S. short after a rocket strike from Gaza hit a home north of Tel Aviv and injured several people, according to Reuters.

“In light of the security events I decided to cut short my visit to the U.S.,” he told Reuters.

Netanyahu, who had arrived Sunday for a four-day visit, will still meet with President Trump today before boarding his return flight to Israel this afternoon.

The rocket from Gaza landed on a home in the small agricultural town of Mishmeret, north of Tel Aviv, in early morning hours.

A military spokesman told The Wall Street Journal that Israel’s Iron Dome rocket interception system had not been deployed in the area and was unable to bring down the rocket.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Points the Blame at Obama for Russian Fiasco

It left one house destroyed in addition to the surrounding damage.

Reuters reported one infant, a 3-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and 60-year-old woman were among those being treated for injuries.

Gaza had not claimed responsibility for the rocket but was reported to be preparing for retaliation.

“There was a criminal attack on the state of Israel and we will respond forcefully,” Netanyahu said in a video statement sent to The Wall Street Journal.

The border along Israel and Gaza just marked one year of continued border protests.

Do you think Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision was sensible? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (66 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

President Trump recently expressed support for Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and is reportedly planning to make that statement official by signing a decree during today’s meeting, according to Reuters.

Netanyahu is running for an unprecedented fifth term.

The prime minister’s chief political rival, Benny Gantz, immediately issued a statement accusing Netanyahu of having “bankrupted national security” by permitting such attacks.

The election will be held Tuesday, April 9.

RELATED: Trump Stands Behind Israel, Recognizes ‘Israel’s Sovereignty over Golan Heights’

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.