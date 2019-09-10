SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Netanyahu Doubles Down Against Anti-Israel Hate, Vows To Annex Jordan Valley

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuMenahem Kahana / Getty ImagesIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Menahem Kahana / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 10, 2019 at 2:36pm
Print

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to annex Jewish settlements in portions of the West Bank, including the Jordan River valley, if he is re-elected next week.

It is a move likely to enjoy the support of  President Donald Trump while also stirring up the opposition of Democratic members of Congress like Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and others around the world who view the Jewish people as occupiers of Palestinian lands.

The Jerusalem Post reported Netanyahu would “apply sovereignty over all the settlements of Judea and Samaria, starting with the Jordan Valley.”

“I will not do anything without getting a clear mandate from the public, and so the citizens of Israel, I ask you for a clear mandate to do this,” Netanyahu said in a statement that he delivered at Kfar Maccabiah Hotel near Tel Aviv.

“There is a unique and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something with broad consensus and bring safe permanent borders to the State of Israel,” he added. “This will ensure that Judea and Samaria do not become Gaza, and that Kfar Saba, Netanya and Tel Aviv will not become like communities along the border of Gaza.”

TRENDING: Condoleezza Rice Halts Savannah Guthrie's Suggestion That Russia Helped Trump Win 2016 Election

Netanyahu said he would make the move in coordination with the Trump administration, according to The Post.

“He revealed that Trump intends to announce his Middle East peace plan soon after the September 17 election, adding that he would wait with his annexation plan until after Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ is revealed,” the news outlet reported.

“I want to receive a clear mandate from you to apply Israeli sovereignty over all settlements. Out of respect to President Trump, I’ll wait with the application of sovereignty until after the president presents his plan,” Netanyahu said. “I am waiting to do this in maximum coordination with Trump.”

Netanyahu referred to a map during his remarks, which showed the portions of the West Bank, Israel would annex.

Newsweek reported that the area that prime minister proposes to annex makes up about 30 percent of the West Bank.

According to Newsweek, the West Bank overall includes about 2.5 million Palestinian Arabs and 400,000 Jewish Israelis inhabitants.

There has never been an independent nation of Palestine. Great Britain oversaw the region at the end of World War I, following the fall of the Ottoman Empire in 1918.

RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Will Lose Her Mind as Netanyahu Promises to Annex a Part of the Territory Her Grandmother Lives In

The British mandate ended in May 1948 at which time Israel declared its independence.

Five Arab nations — Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Egypt and Lebanon — responded by launching a war against the Jewish state. Israel won, securing much of territory currently making up the country.

Israel prevailed again in June 1967 during the Six Days War, which resulted in the capture of the West Bank from Jordan, the Golan Heights from Syria, and the Gaza Strip from Egypt.

As a result of the Oslo Accords in 1993, Israel granted self-government to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and portions of the West Bank, but has retained control over the borders with other nations.

Netanyahu has stated on numerous occasions that Israel is “indefensible” if the nation were to return to the pre-1967 lines.

A mere 10 to 15 miles separate parts of the eastern border of the West Bank with the Mediterranean Sea, making Israel very vulnerable to being cut in half by an invading army.

Similarly, the Golan Heights — bordered by Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan — is key ground that Israel’s enemies can and have used to attack the Jewish State.

In March, Trump recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights in the northeast region of the country.

Trump has been called the most pro-Israel president ever, which is especially significant with the rise of anti-Semitism around the world, including in the halls of Congress.

David Rubin — the former mayor of Shiloh in the West Bank and author of “Trump and the Jews” — told The Western Journal that “Netanyahu’s announcement is consistent with what he has been hinting at for the past six months.”

He added, “The key difference this time is that he made it clear that the Trump administration supports the decision and that the Deal of the Century possibly does as well, at least the first step which is annexing the Jordan Valley and the region near the Dead Sea.”

Clearly, Netanyahu sees a moment in time for his country with a friend like Trump in office to establish firmer, permanent boundaries over its territory, which was won in defensive wars.

Thankfully, we have a president who not only recognizes the Jewish State’s right to exist, but also Netanyahu’s right and responsibility to establish security for his people.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Supreme Court Rules Trump's Border Asylum Policy Can Go Into Effect
Philanthropist and Reagan Friend, T. Boone Pickens, Dead at 91
'A Very Brady Renovation' Scores Highest-Rated Premiere in HGTV History
House Freedom Caucus Elects Rep. Andy Biggs as New Chairman
Michael Jordan Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Relief Efforts in Bahamas
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×