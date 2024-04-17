Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his country would not blink after officials in Iran vowed to destroy the country on Wednesday.

Days after Iran launched hundreds of missiles and suicide drones at the Jewish state on Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Israel to think carefully about responding.

#BREAKING Millions of Israelis are now in bomb shelters and safe rooms as result of Iranian missile attack.https://t.co/T2Ykr2ifl6 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 13, 2024

BREAKING FOOTAGE.🚨 Iran launches full-scale military drone attack against Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu: “We are ready to do anything against Iran and do not expect mercy to be shown to any Iranian.”pic.twitter.com/UinJBWTSa5 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 13, 2024

While Netanyahu had yet to respond militarily to Iran as of Wednesday, he made it clear in a succinct, nine-word statement that every option is on the table.

“Israel will do whatever it needs to defend itself,” Netanyahu said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

The outlet reported the comment was made after Netanyahu met separately with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Both reportedly advised Netanyahu about his country’s options.

Some have called for Israel to launch a massive attack against Tehran.

Others, including President Joe Biden, would reportedly prefer for Netanyahu to not respond over fears a major conflict could arise in the Middle East.

But as far as Israel’s leader was concerned Wednesday, he will ultimately decide the best course of action for his people.

“They have all sorts of suggestions and advice,” Netanyahu said of the foreign allies he had spoken with, Fox News reported.

He concluded, “I appreciate that. But I want to be clear: Our decisions we will make ourselves.”

The Times of Israel reported that Raisi had declared on Wednesday that Tehran’s aerial attack on Israel had been a great success — despite the fact that 99 percent of projectiles fired were intercepted by Israel and its allies, including the U.S. and the U.K.

300+ launches.

99% interception rate.

This is the breakdown of Iran’s attack last night: pic.twitter.com/aRPvxSutW2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 14, 2024

Raisi also reportedly said that even the “tiniest invasion” from Israel in response to Saturday’s attacks would result in a “massive and harsh” retaliation from Iran.

The country’s president further claimed that its weekend strikes against Israel “brought down the glory of the Zionist regime.”

The comments were made during an annual military parade on the outskirts of Tehran, the Times reported.

They ignored the military failure of Iran to inflict any substantial damage inside of Israel.

But while addressing troops, Raisi declared, “This operation showed that our armed forces are ready.”

