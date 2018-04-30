Netanyahu Exposes Iran’s Secret Nuclear Files, ‘Iran lied’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed Monday that Iran has continued work on a “secret” nuclear weapons program, despite the regime’s public assurances to the contrary.

“Iran lied, big time,” Netanyahu said in an address to Israelis. “After signing the nuclear deal in 2015, Iran intensified its efforts to hide its secret nuclear files.

“In 2017, Iran moved its nuclear weapons files to a highly secret location in Tehran,” he added. “Few Iranians knew where it was, very few, and also a few Israelis.”

The prime minister also alleged that Iran hid its secret weapons files in Tehran, and Israel has obtained 55,000 pages outlining the program along with 55,000 files on 183 CDs, the Washington Examiner reported.

“The Iran deal, the nuclear deal is based on lies; 100,000 files right here, prove that they lied,” Netanyahu said.

“We’ve shared this material with the United States and the United States can vouch for its authenticity,” he stated, adding that Israel will show the files to the Atomic Energy Agency and the international community.

Netanyahu’s revelation comes as President Donald Trump faces a May 12 deadline whether to re-certifiy the Iran nuclear deal.

During a press conference Monday at the White House, Trump was asked about Netanyahu’s comments.

“You know in seven years that deal will have expired and Iran is free to go ahead and develop nuclear weapons. That’s not acceptable,” the president responded.

Trump on Israeli PM's claims that Iran violated nuclear deal: "That just is not an acceptable situation." @POTUS says he has yet to decide whether the U.S. will pull out of nuclear agreement with Iran. https://t.co/V38T0PnUBi pic.twitter.com/KoHtpb2DXM — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 30, 2018

Trump added if he does decide to pull the U.S. out of the deal, “that does not mean we won’t negotiate a real agreement.”

The president also argued the U.S. received “nothing” in return for its payment of $150 billion, including $1.8 billion in cash, to the Iranians.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned the United States would face “grave consequences” if it withdraws from the deal.

“If someone wants to betray our nation and the deal, grave consequences will affect them,” Rouhani said during a speech broadcast on State TV.

Netanyahu has been one of the most vocal opponents of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed by United States, Great Britain, Germany, China, Russia, France and Iran.

In exchange for relief from economic sanctions, Iran agreed to significantly curtail its nuclear program over a 10-year period.

In an address to a joint session of Congress in March 2015, Netanyahu criticized the deal.

“This deal has two major concessions: one, leaving Iran with a vast nuclear program and two, lifting the restrictions on that program in about a decade,” Netanyahu said. “That’s why this deal is so bad. It doesn’t block Iran’s path to the bomb; it paves Iran’s path to the bomb.”

