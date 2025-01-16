Netanyahu Humiliates Biden Hours Before POTUS Farewell Address, Tells Unvarnished Truth About Who Got Hostage Deal Done

As his frosty relationship with President Joe Biden comes to a close, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday had warm words for President-elect Donald Trump for Trump’s participation in a deal that is expected to free hostages held by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families,” Netanyahu’s official account posted on X. The post was made about four hours before Biden announced the deal in a farewell address.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families. pic.twitter.com/nSkK6Emfk8 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 15, 2025

The role of Trump’s team in the deal was noted by State Department representative Matthew Miller, according to a transcript of his comments.

“Now, when it comes to the involvement of President-elect Trump’s team, it has been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line,” he said.

“And it’s been critical because, obviously, as I stand here today, this administration’s term in office will expire in five days,” Miller said.

🚨 JUST IN: Biden’s own State Department credits TRUMP for getting this peace deal done “When it comes to the involvement of President-elect Trump’s team, it’s been absolutely CRITICAL in getting this deal over the line.” Everyone knows it was Trump 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PQwtnfiuDJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2025

Miller said that American commitments in the multi-phase agreement “are promises we cannot make on behalf of the United States for any longer than the next five days.”

“And so it’s critical that all of the parties to the agreement and the other mediators see that when the United States is in the room making commitments, those are lasting commitments that extend beyond this administration into the next one,” he said.

According to CBS, the deal has three phases and is scheduled to take effect Sunday.

The first phase is a release of women, children, and those over 50 held hostage by Hamas accompanied by an Israeli release of prisoners and a withdrawal from populated parts of Gaza. Phase two includes the release of all other hostages by Hamas and a full pullout of Israeli troops. The final phase would include a return of the bodies of the hostages who died in captivity and the start of Gaza’s reconstruction. During the phases, the United Nations would assume a lead role in governing Gaza.

Trump offered his comments on the deal in a post on Truth Social.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote.

“I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

Trump said efforts to fight terrorism will not end.

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven,” he wrote.

Trump said his administration will build on the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and some Arab nations.

“We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!” he wrote.

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”

