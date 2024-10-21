Netanyahu Ignored Kamala Harris' Advice and Won a Stunning Victory Against Hamas

When Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week on a huge victory over the Hamas terrorist group, she never mentioned that it came as a direct result of Netanyahu ignoring her advice.

On Wednesday, Israeli soldiers eliminated the Hamas terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Fox News reported.

Sinwar was the mastermind the massacre on Oct. 7, 2023 in which more than 1,200 victims, including 46 Americans, were murdered.

Harris and President Joe Biden congratulated Netanyahu on Sinwar’s death.

“Today, Israel confirmed that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, is dead,” Harris said at a news conference Thursday. “And justice has been served, and the United States, Israel and the entire world are better off as a result.”

Sinwar was killed in Rafah – a mile from the Egyptian border.

Kamala threatened Israel with sanctions if we went in.

Oh, and she studied the maps.https://t.co/lWqXSqAbSc https://t.co/xajEkN4Y2Z — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) October 17, 2024

But both Biden and Harris were singing a much different tune earlier this year, when they warned Netanyahu not to attack Rafah.

Do you approve of Harris' approach to Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (1 Votes) No: 100% (256 Votes)

“We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake,” Harris told ABC News’ Rachel Scott in a March 24 interview.

“Let me tell you something: I have studied the maps. There’s nowhere for those folks to go,” Harris said.

Scott then asked if Harris was ruling out consequences for Israel if it ignored the U.S.

“I am ruling out nothing,” Harris said.

Biden also threatened Israel in May during a CNN interview.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem,” Biden said.

BIDEN (a day after pledging “ironclad” support for Israel): “If they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah.” pic.twitter.com/N3JkcxXYae — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2024

Yoni Chetboun, a decorated former member of the Israel Defense Forces special forces who remains a reserve lieutenant colonel in the IDF, told Fox News what would have happened had followed Biden’s and Harris’ advice.

“Had Prime Minister Netanyahu listened to Biden and Harris and not entered Rafah, we may have never reached Sinwar,” said Chetboun, who also served as a lawmaker in Israel’s Knesset.

“The people of America and Israel overwhelmingly supported our entry into Rafah and want to see Hamas committed to the annals of history. Now it’s time to finish Hamas and bring home the hostages,” he said.

Yet even after Israel’s victory, the Biden administration continues placing the onus on the Jewish state to make peace.

“It is time for this war to end,” Biden said Thursday after exiting Air Force One, according to The New York Times. Biden called Netanyahu and urged him to “move on,” the Times reported.

But, as the Times reported, Netanyahu’s stance is the same as it’s been since Israel was attacked, despite the threats from the Biden administration:

“This war is not over.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.